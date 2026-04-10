Real-Time Transparency on the Rails: BauTV+ Deploys 12 Construction Cameras on Germany's Major Railway Rehabilitation Project

Blankenburg, SACHSEN-ANHALT, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetCo Professional Services GmbH, operating under the brand BauTV+, has equipped one of Germany's most significant infrastructure projects with a comprehensive network of 12 live construction cameras – delivering full real-time visibility across the entire Nuremberg–Regensburg railway rehabilitation corridor.

12 live construction cameras – delivering full real-time visibility across the entire Nuremberg–Regensburg railway rehabilitation corridor

Since February 6, 2026, the 100-kilometer route between Nuremberg and Regensburg has been fully closed to rail traffic as part of a large-scale renewal program by a German national rail infrastructure operator. The project encompasses new tracks, upgraded signaling systems, and modernized stations along one of Bavaria's most critical transport arteries.

AI-Powered Site Documentation at Scale

Within days of the closure, NetCo's field team installed 12 camera systems at key locations along the route. All units are now fully operational and streaming live via the BauTV+ web portal. Project managers, engineers, and clients can monitor construction progress remotely from any device – eliminating the need for costly on-site inspections.

BauTV+ goes beyond simple live streaming. The platform's integrated AI tools automatically generate daily construction reports from camera footage and weather data, replacing manual site diaries entirely.

GDPR-Compliant Construction Monitoring as a Default

For high-profile public infrastructure projects, data privacy is non-negotiable. BauTV+ sets the standard for GDPR-compliant construction monitoring: all footage is processed with automatic, real-time pixelation of persons and license plates, with dynamic adjustment as site conditions change. Data is stored exclusively on German servers, fully compliant with European data protection law – with no manual configuration required.

"Large-scale projects like this railway rehabilitation demand transparency – towards clients, the public, and every stakeholder involved," said Thomas Graßmann, Head of BauTV+. "With 12 cameras covering the entire route, we create a continuous digital record from day one of closure through to reopening."

Digitalization Meets Critical Infrastructure

The construction sector is undergoing a fundamental shift. Manual processes, paper-based site diaries, and reactive site visits are being replaced by automated documentation, AI-driven reporting, and always-on remote monitoring. The Nuremberg–Regensburg project demonstrates what this transformation looks like in practice – at scale, on a nationally significant site, with full regulatory compliance.

With over 5,000 completed projects across Germany and nearly three decades of experience, NetCo is one of the country's most established providers of professional construction camera solutions. Systems are available for both rental and purchase, with full installation and service handled by NetCo's own certified technicians.

For more information on GDPR-compliant construction cameras and the BauTV+ platform, visit: www.netco.de/baustellen-webcam

About NetCo's BauTV+

Since 1997, NetCo has been offering innovative construction camera solutions and state-of-the-art technologies to document and support construction projects of all sizes. Our BauTV+ web portal is at the heart of our services: it offers construction managers the opportunity to keep track of their construction site anytime, anywhere. With user-friendly features, BauTV+ simplifies everyday work, creates transparency, and promotes efficient communication in the construction process. NetCo installed the first construction site webcam on the Brocken in the Harz Mountains back in 1999. Today, we can look back on over 5,000 successfully documented construction projects – from spectacular concerts to large-scale projects such as Tower One in Frankfurt. With over 50 employees at our locations in Blankenburg (Harz Mountains) and Magdeburg, we develop innovative hardware and software solutions that are optimally tailored to the needs of our customers.

Press Inquiries

Caroline Meisenburg Silva

presse [at] netco.de

+ 49 3944 950–40

https://www.netco.de/baustellen-webcam/

NetCo Professional Services GmbH

Am Mönchenfelde 13

38889 Blankenburg