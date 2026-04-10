One big union – ready to fight, and win: Hornick and Nancekivell re-elected as President and First Vice-President/Treasurer of OPSEU/SEFPO

Toronto, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delegates at the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU/SEFPO) 2026 convention have re-elected both JP Hornick and Laurie Nancekivell for a third term as the union’s two highest ranking officers. At the union’s largest gathering yet, more than 1,200 members from across the province cast their ballots to select their President and First Vice-President/Treasurer for the next three years.

“Workers everywhere face a choice: are we going to accept a system whose purpose is to decimate the public sector, trample on workers, and pit community against community, or are we going to come together as one big union and fight for more?” asked Hornick. “What we’re doing is not easy – but what I know for sure, what our members have already shown, is that we have what it takes to win.”

From coordinated bargaining, to cross-sectoral organizing and coalition building, to campaigning for the funding needed to protect community and social services, to exposing the Ford Government’s corruption, OPSEU/SEFPO members are fighting to win.

“We win by organizing, and building solidarity, so that employers and the Ford Government know that when they’re bargaining with OPSEU/SEFPO, they’re up against all 200,000 of us, our communities, and our labour allies,” added Hornick.

“I want to extend my sincere gratitude to the members for putting their trust in me once again. Together we can achieve our shared vision of an OPSEU/SEFPO that is transparent, accountable, and where all member voices are heard,” said Nancekivell. “That’s how we ensure the resources are available on the ground when and where our members need them.”

Hornick and Nancekivell have served as President and First Vice-President/Treasurer since the union’s 2022 convention and will now begin a third term.