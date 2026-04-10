New Jersey Lottery Kicks Off Second Annual ‘Rock Paper Scissors Throwdown’* Tournament Weekend with $25K Prize Pool Up for Grabs

TRENTON, N.J., April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New Jersey Lottery today kicked off the second annual Rock Paper Scissors Throwdown tournament at American Dream with former All Pro New York Giants running back Tiki Barber opening day one of the tournament, complete with fan matchups of the nostalgic and competitive game of rock, paper, scissors. With a field of 384 players, contestants will face off through April 12, competing for the $10K grand prize or a share of the $25K prize pool.

“Following the successful debut of the tournament in 2025, we’re happy to be back here at American Dream for our second annual Rock Paper Scissors Throwdown event and are excited for a weekend filled with friendly competition,” says Jim Carey, New Jersey Lottery Executive Director. “Teaming up with Tiki Barber and having him kick off the weekend’s festivities perfectly aligns with our ongoing commitment to creating these interactive, community-driven experiences in the spirit of chance, fun, and togetherness.”

Over the course of the free-to-enter three-day competition, more than 380 competitors ages 18+ will go head-to-head for the chance to win the $10,000 grand prize, or a share of the $25,000 prize pool, which will be split amongst the top 12 finishers. The Rock Paper Scissors Throwdown Champion will be named on Sunday.

“There’s nothing more nostalgic than the game of rock, paper, scissors that we all played as kids and still love today as adults. The energy at this tournament is electric and I can’t wait to see who will be crowned as this year’s New Jersey Lottery Rock Paper Scissors Throwdown Champion,” says Tiki Barber.

In celebration of the tournament, the New Jersey Lottery launched a new $5 ROCK PAPER SCISSORS® Fast Play Progressive game, offering lottery players the chance to win cash prizes.

Visit Associated Press Newsroom to view images from day one of the tournament, including fan matchups with Tiki Barber.

*The New Jersey Lottery Rock Paper Scissors Throwdown is owned and operated by Promo One of NJ, Inc., a NJ-based special events and festival producer.



ROCK PAPER SCISSORS® is a registered trademark of Scientific Games, LLC, © 2026. All rights reserved.

About the New Jersey Lottery

Since its inception in 1970, the Lottery has contributed nearly $34.7 billion to the State, helping to support many worthwhile programs and services. Lottery profits currently help bolster the public employee pension system under a 30-year agreement signed into law in 2017.

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Emily Auriemma, emilya@carvecomms.com (cell 856-723-3055)

Emily Scuderi, Emily@carvecomms.com (cell 551-427-8985)

*Note: Must be 18 or older to buy a lottery ticket. Please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.