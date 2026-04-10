Boys & Girls Clubs of America Names 2026 Alumni Hall of Fame Inductees

ATLANTA, Ga., April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boys & Girls Clubs of America today announces its 2026 Alumni Hall of Fame inductee class, celebrating six accomplished individuals whose journeys have been positively impacted through the relationships and opportunities gained at their local Boys & Girls Club. From racetracks and recording studios to boardrooms, football fields and newsrooms, the 2026 Alumni Hall of Fame inductees represent the many paths that begin at the Club, and the lasting commitment to leadership and service shaped by those early experiences.

The 2026 Alumni Hall of Fame inductees are:

Bubba Wallace , NASCAR Cup Series Driver, 23XI Racing

, Sean “Big Sean” Anderson , Recording Artist & Philanthropist

, DeMarcus Ware , Pro Football Hall of Famer, Super Bowl Champion

, Dion Dawkins , Professional Football Player, NFL

, Charles Payne , Financial Journalist, Television Host, Author

, Martin Sensmeier, Actor and Producer

This year’s Alumni Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Thursday, April 30 in Charlotte, North Carolina, during Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s 120th National Conference. The evening will be hosted by Emmy Award‑winning actor Courtney B. Vance, a proud former Club Kid and Alumni Hall of Fame 2005 inductee.

As one of the nation’s legacy youth‑serving organizations, Boys & Girls Clubs of America has recognized its esteemed alumni through the Alumni Hall of Fame for over three decades. The 2026 inductees join a respected network of more than 250 Boys & Girls Club alumni who have received this honor for their professional achievements and their dedication to giving back. Their experiences are echoed in outcomes seen across the broader Boys & Girls Club alumni community, where more than half of Club alumni say they see themselves as leaders, and nearly seven in 10 volunteer in their communities at least monthly. Club alumni are also more likely to be employed full-time and to report greater job fulfillment than their peers, with nearly 80% saying their Club experience helped them achieve more than they ever expected for themselves.

“What makes this class special is not just what they’ve accomplished, but how clearly their Club experience continues to show up in the lives they lead,” said Jim Clark, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “Each of these honorees started as a young person who found connection, encouragement and opportunity at a local Club – and now they’ve carried it forward in powerful ways. That’s the impact we work toward every day for the millions of kids and teens who walk through Club doors across the country.”

Additional details about the 2026 Alumni Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be shared in the coming weeks. To learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America and its alumni network, visit www.bgca.org.

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About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. Over 5,500 Clubs serve more than 4 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. The national headquarters is located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and LinkedIn.