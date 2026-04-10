Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Lufax Holding, Ltd. Investors

LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Lufax Holding, Ltd., (“Lufax” or the "Company") (NYSE: LU) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between April 7, 2023 and January 26, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Lufax investors have until May 20, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/lufax-holding-ltd. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Lufax’s American Depositary Share (“ADS”) price plummeted $0.40 per ADS, or 13.8%, to close at $2.49 per ADS on January 27, 2025, thereby injuring investors. This sharp market contraction was triggered by a January 27, 2025, filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that revealed significant administrative and oversight concerns. The primary driver of the valuation collapse was the disclosure that Lufax’s board had formally proposed the removal of the Company’s auditors.

The decline was further exacerbated by the warning that this sudden change in oversight could lead to a possible delay in the publication of Lufax’s 2024 annual report. The combination of an abrupt auditor dismissal and the resulting uncertainty surrounding the Company's financial reporting deadlines signaled potential internal control or auditing disputes. This revelation led to an immediate loss of investor confidence and a rapid erosion of shareholder value as the market adjusted to the increased risk of financial non-compliance and lack of transparent, timely disclosures.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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