Novarad to Showcase Surgical Augmented Reality Platform VisAR at SIR 2026

Provo, UT, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novarad will exhibit at the Society of Interventional Radiology (SIR) Annual Scientific Meeting, taking place April 11–15, 2026, in Toronto, Canada. Attendees can visit Novarad at Booth 1625 during exhibit hours from April 12–14.

At the event, Novarad will showcase VisAR, its surgical augmented reality platform designed to support image-guided procedures through enhanced visualization and seamless workflow integration.

Visitors to the booth will have the opportunity to experience live demonstrations of VisAR and explore how augmented reality can be applied within real-world interventional workflows. Demonstrations will include applications such as needle guidance, showing how VisAR enhances visualization during image-guided procedures. The Novarad team will be available to discuss use cases and how the technology fits into existing procedural environments.

“Technology in the procedure room has to be precise, intuitive, and fast,” said David Grandpre, VP or Product. “With VisAR, we’re focused on delivering surgical augmented reality that supports image-guided procedures without adding complexity or slowing clinicians down.”

The SIR Annual Meeting brings together interventional radiologists and healthcare professionals from around the world to explore the latest advancements in minimally invasive, image-guided medicine.

To learn more about VisAR or schedule a meeting with the Novarad team at SIR, visit novarad.net/visar