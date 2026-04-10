Novarad to Showcase Surgical Augmented Reality Platform VisAR at SIR 2026

Live demonstrations will highlight surgical augmented reality for image-guided procedures and interventional workflows

 | Source: Novarad Corporation Novarad Corporation

Provo, UT, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novarad will exhibit at the Society of Interventional Radiology (SIR) Annual Scientific Meeting, taking place April 11–15, 2026, in Toronto, Canada. Attendees can visit Novarad at Booth 1625 during exhibit hours from April 12–14.

At the event, Novarad will showcase VisAR, its surgical augmented reality platform designed to support image-guided procedures through enhanced visualization and seamless workflow integration.

Visitors to the booth will have the opportunity to experience live demonstrations of VisAR and explore how augmented reality can be applied within real-world interventional workflows. Demonstrations will include applications such as needle guidance, showing how VisAR enhances visualization during image-guided procedures. The Novarad team will be available to discuss use cases and how the technology fits into existing procedural environments.

“Technology in the procedure room has to be precise, intuitive, and fast,” said David Grandpre, VP or Product. “With VisAR, we’re focused on delivering surgical augmented reality that supports image-guided procedures without adding complexity or slowing clinicians down.”

The SIR Annual Meeting brings together interventional radiologists and healthcare professionals from around the world to explore the latest advancements in minimally invasive, image-guided medicine.

To learn more about VisAR or schedule a meeting with the Novarad team at SIR, visit novarad.net/visar

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Novarad
                            
                            
                                VisAR
                            
                            
                                Surgical Augmented Reality
                            
                            
                                Interventional Radiology
                            
                            
                                Healthcare Technology
                            
                            
                                Image-Guided Procedures
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        

        
            GlobeNewswire
        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading