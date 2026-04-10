MOVA AtomForm Unveils 12-Nozzle Multi-Color 3D Printing System at RAPID + TCT 2026

BOSTON, April 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOVA AtomForm, a leader in AI-integrated creative tools, today announced a strategic expansion of its North American presence at RAPID + TCT 2026 (Booth #1313). During the three-day event, held at the Thomas M. Menino Convention and Exhibition Center, the company will debut the AtomForm Palette 300, a groundbreaking system designed to eliminate the long-standing barriers to multi-color and multi-material 3D printing.





Beyond Solving the "Purge Tower" Problem

Multi-color and multi-material printing has always been wasteful and inefficient. Frequent filament swaps, purge towers, and long print times lead to excessive material waste and slow workflows.

The AtomForm Palette 300 utilizes the proprietary OmniElement™ system, featuring 12 dedicated independent nozzles. Beyond its waste-reduction capabilities, the hardware is built for high-performance versatility, featuring a 350°C high-temperature hotend paired with a 65°C actively temperature-controlled chamber. This thermal precision allows the system to support up to 36-color expanded printing and combinations of 12 distinct materials in a single build. By bringing engineering-grade material compatibility to a desktop form factor, AtomForm is effectively expanding the application boundaries for professional designers and small-scale manufacturers alike.





A Unified Creative Ecosystem

At booth 1313, within a 600 sq. ft. demonstration space, visitors will be able to observe live multi-color printing workflows and finished outputs in real time. The booth layout is designed to illustrate the complete creation process, highlighting how consumer 3D printing can become more intuitive and efficient for makers, designers, and technology enthusiasts.

Beyond hardware, AtomForm will also introduce elements of its software and community ecosystem. AtomForm Studio has been developed to streamline the process from slicing to printing with features such as Print Queue, device management, and simplified configuration modes. Meanwhile, AtomVerse serves as an open creation platform offering model resources, AI-assisted creation tools, and creator incentive mechanisms intended to lower barriers to entry for 3D printing users.





Intelligence in Every Layer: 50+ Sensors and AI Vision

To ensure industrial-grade consistency within a consumer-ready footprint, intelligence is integrated into every stage of the Palette 300. Equipped with over 50 sensors and four AI-powered cameras, the system provides continuous, real-time monitoring of the build environment. This "Always-On" oversight system analyzes and auto-corrects print deviations as they occur, ensuring flawless multi-color execution without requiring user intervention.

Underscoring its breakthrough design and engineering, the MOVA AtomForm Palette 300 has been honored with both the MUSE Design Awards Gold and the iF Design Award, earning global recognition from the industry’s leading design authorities.

The AtomForm Palette 300 is scheduled for pre-order in Q2 2026. To stay updated on the official launch, early-bird pricing, and live demonstrations from the RAPID + TCT floor, follow MOVA AtomForm on its social media channels.

Facebook: AtomForm https://www.facebook.com/atomform/

Twitter: AtomForm https://x.com/AtomFormGlobal

Instagram: AtomForm https://www.instagram.com/atomform_official/

YouTube: AtomForm https://www.youtube.com/@AtomFormOfficial

Reddit: AtomForm https://www.reddit.com/r/AtomForm/

Discord: AtomForm https://discord.gg/kKyPjcdqxm

About MOVA AtomForm

MOVA AtomForm is the 3D printing arm of the MOVA Group, a global leader in AI smart living. Backed by MOVA’s expertise in intelligent ecosystems, AtomForm is dedicated to making the creative process faster, easier, and smarter for designers and makers worldwide.

More information about MOVA AtomForm can be found on the company’s official website and social media channels, or by contacting the team at tanghao@mova-tech.com.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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