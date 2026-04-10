Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Upstart Holdings, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Upstart Holdings, Inc., (“Upstart” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: UPST) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between May 14, 2025 and November 4, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Upstart investors have until June 8, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/upstart-holdings-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Upstart’s stock price plummeted following the company's November 5, 2025, disclosure, thereby injuring investors. This sharp market contraction was triggered by a report detailing that the Company had missed its third-quarter financial expectations. The primary driver of the valuation collapse was an internal operational shift involving Upstart's proprietary technology.

The decline followed revelations that the Company’s "Model 22 underwriting system" had directly contributed to the disappointing quarterly performance. Management indicated that the implementation of this specific model resulted in "reduced borrower approvals and conversion rates," effectively tightening the Company's lending volume and revenue potential. This admission that the core underwriting engine was producing lower throughput led to an immediate loss of investor confidence and a rapid erosion of shareholder value as the market adjusted to the diminished growth trajectory.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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