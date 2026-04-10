Matricis.ai Launches First U.S. Clinical Pilot of EndomAI for AI-Assisted Detection of Endometriosis with SimonMed

Paris, France, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matricis.ai, a healthcare technology company developing artificial intelligence solutions for gynecological imaging in a global women’s imaging market estimated at more than $5.2 billion, today announced a clinical collaboration with SimonMed Imaging, one of the largest outpatient imaging providers in the United States. The partnership launches the first U.S. clinical pilot of EndomAI, Matricis.ai’s flagship AI platform designed to assist radiologists in detecting endometriosis from MRI scans. The pilot comes at a pivotal moment for the field, as recent ACOG clinical guidelines recognize MRI as a key tool in the endometriosis clinical pathway. The pilot also expands the company’s technological advantage built on one of the world’s largest proprietary annotated datasets in gynecological imaging.

Endometriosis is a condition that affects 1 in 10 women of reproductive age worldwide. It is a complex disease that is frequently underdiagnosed despite affecting millions of women. As a result, patients often experience long delays between the onset of symptoms and a confirmed diagnosis. Studies suggest that the average time from symptom onset to diagnosis ranges from 7-10 years, with nearly 42% of women reporting that their pain was initially dismissed as “normal.” Additionally, 30-50% of women with endometriosis experience fertility challenges, underscoring the need for earlier and more reliable detection.

EndomAI aims to address these diagnostic challenges by:

Generating standardized reporting templates and structured outputs,

Mapping the distribution and extent of lesions, aiding in surgery planning,

Providing decision support for follow-up care and specialist referrals.

In the initial pilot phase, patients with suspected or diagnosed endometriosis will undergo an MRI scan at select SimonMed centers. The study will evaluate the impact of AI-assisted reporting on diagnostic consistency, lesion detection, and radiologist confidence when communicating findings to referring OB/GYN physicians. All imaging interpretations will remain under the supervision of SimonMed’s board-certified radiologists.

“A decade-long diagnostic delay for endometriosis is unacceptable in modern medicine, and AI has the potential to change that,” said Raphaelle Taub, CEO and co-founder of Matricis.ai. “The latest ACOG guidelines, recognizing MRI as a key tool for characterizing endometriosis, mark an important turning point for the field. Our collaboration with SimonMed allows us to bring AI directly into clinical radiology workflows and accelerate the adoption of advanced imaging in women’s health.”

“March, Endometriosis Awareness Month, is an important reminder that 200 million of women still face years of uncertainty before receiving a diagnosis,” said Taub. “Improving the clarity and consistency of imaging interpretation can help clinicians identify the disease earlier and give patients a clearer role in treatment decisions.”

“Endometriosis is a highly variable disease that often takes up to a decade to diagnose,” said Dr. Sean Raj, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Innovation Officer of SimonMed. “With AI-supported MRI technologies like EndomAI, we hope to reduce that diagnostic time and increase confidence in image interpretation, all while providing referring physicians with clearer information for treatment planning.”

By partnering with one of the largest imaging networks in the United States, Matricis.ai aims to accelerate the clinical validation and deployment of AI tools designed to support radiologists and gynecologists in diagnosing complex gynecological diseases.

This clinical pilot represents a key milestone in the clinical validation and commercial deployment of our technology,” added Taub. “It validates our technology in one of the largest imaging networks in the United States and positions us to accelerate regulatory approval and commercial deployment.”

To learn more about Matricis.ai, visit matricis.ai.

To learn more about SimonMed, visit simonmed.com.





About Matricis.ai

Matricis.ai is a french healthcare technology company developing an AI platform focused on complex gynecological diseases affecting women’s health and fertility, including endometriosis, adenomyosis, and fibroids.The company’s flagship product, EndomAI, uses deep learning to assist radiologists in detecting, mapping, and characterizing endometriosis from MRI scans.

By embedding AI directly into clinical radiology workflows, Matricis.ai aims to improve diagnostic consistency, support surgical planning, and accelerate patient access to specialized care, leveraging the world’s largest curated dataset of annotated gynecological images, to enable earlier detection and more personalized treatment pathways.

About SimonMed

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, SimonMed is one of the largest outpatient diagnostic imaging and health technology providers in the United States. SimonMed operates more than 170 centers across 10 states and is supported by a nationwide team of more than 300 subspecialty-trained, board-certified radiologists. SimonMed provides the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging services from X-ray to complex Cardiac MRI and is a recognized leader in the clinical use of artificial intelligence.

SimonMed Longevity is a division focused on proactive health. It offers whole-body MRI and preventive, multi-modality screening designed to help patients establish a baseline of their health, track changes over time, and identify potential risk earlier—when informed action may help prevent or delay disease.

Press Inquiries

Raphaelle Taub

contact [at] matricis.ai

https://matricis.ai