Atlantic Metal Roofing Launches Metal Specialist Division to Meet Surging Demand for Metal Roof Installation Across South Florida

Miami, FLORIDA, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the launch of Atlantic Metal Roofing, Shilo Dahan and team are channeling over 30 years of hands-on metal roofing experience and more than 4,000 completed metal roof installations into a company built around a single premise: metal roofing is too complex, too high-stakes, and too expensive to trust to a generalist.

“Most roofing companies do metal as a side offering,” a representative at Atlantic Metal Roofing explains. “They’ll install asphalt all week and then attempt a standing seam job on Friday. Metal roofing requires a different skill set, tools, and knowledge of detailing. When you hire a metal roofing specialist, you’re not paying for someone to learn on your roof.”

A $40 Billion Market That Rewards Expertise

The global metal roofing market was valued at approximately $30 billion in 2025 and is projected to surpass $40 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual rate north of 4%. In the United States specifically, demand for metal roofing is being propelled by a convergence of forces that make South Florida the epicenter of the trend.

Florida’s updated building code now explicitly prioritizes metal roofing and Class 4 impact-resistant materials in high-wind regions. The state’s 2025 roof law allows insurers to offer non-renewal coverage on roofs over 15 years old, pushing thousands of homeowners toward longer-lasting solutions. And in a state where hurricane season is not a hypothetical but an annual reality, metal roofs rated for winds exceeding 140 mph have become less of a luxury upgrade and more of a practical necessity.

Meanwhile, industry data shows that requests for wind-rated roofing materials have climbed 47% across Palm Beach and Martin Counties since early 2024, with metal and tile systems leading that demand. Standing seam metal roofing alone accounts for roughly 42% of the residential metal roofing market, and the segment is expected to maintain the fastest growth among all roofing categories over the decade.

For homeowners in Coral Gables, where the typical luxury home now starts at $3 million, and the ultra-luxury threshold in Miami-Dade reached $10.4 million in 2025, the calculus is straightforward. A metal roof can last 50 years or more, reduce cooling costs by up to 40%, lower insurance premiums by 15–35%, and withstand hurricane-force winds. The catch? These benefits only materialize when the installation is done by someone who actually specializes in metal.

Why the Best Metal Roof Company Is a Well-Known Specialist

The majority of metal roof failures stem from installation errors at penetrations and transitions—around skylights, vents, valleys, parapets, and chimney flashings. These are the details that separate a metal roof installer who has done 4,000 jobs from one who picked up metal work as a secondary service.

“Every metal panel expands and contracts with temperature,” Dahan says. “Every fastener, every clip, every seam has to account for that movement. If the installer doesn’t understand thermal cycling, you get oil-canning, buckling, and leaks. These are problems that show up a year later, and they’re expensive to fix.”

Atlantic Metal Roofing’s positioning as a dedicated metal roofing specialist also unlocks access to manufacturer-approved installation protocols and full warranty coverage that general roofers often can’t provide.

The company works directly with top-tier suppliers—giving clients access to premium PVDF finishes, exclusive panel profiles such as V-Ribs, Striated, Bead Ribs, and Clip Relief designs, and systems engineered for South Florida’s specific wind and coastal corrosion demands.

What Atlantic Metal Roofing Brings to the Table

The company’s differentiators reflect Dahan’s operational philosophy, honed over decades of managing large-scale roofing projects:

A 50-year labor and materials warranty —one of the strongest in the industry—backed by manufacturer-approved installation practices.

—one of the strongest in the industry—backed by manufacturer-approved installation practices. Detailed, written scope-of-work documents that lock pricing and schedule before a single panel is cut.

that lock pricing and schedule before a single panel is cut. A five-phase execution process with defined milestones, cost controls, and quality checks at each stage.

with defined milestones, cost controls, and quality checks at each stage. Access to exclusive metal roofing designs and premium PVDF finishes from the industry’s top manufacturers.

from the industry’s top manufacturers. Free roof inspections and comprehensive assessments with transparent, no-obligation pricing.

with transparent, no-obligation pricing. Flexible financing options, including 0% APR for up to 18 months and extended payment terms of 5, 10, or 15 years.

The company is fully licensed, bonded, and insured in the state of Florida and serves both residential and commercial clients. Services span standing seam installations, mechanical seam panels, PBR panel systems, 5V crimp, metal shake and slate looks, and metal shingle systems.

Luxury Metal Roofer Meets South Florida’s Luxury Real Estate Boom

Atlantic Metal Roofing’s service territory—Miami-Dade County, Broward County, Palm Beach, and Naples—reads like a map of America’s most dynamic luxury real estate markets. Coral Gables alone saw 22 home sales exceeding $10 million in 2025, making it the second-highest ultra-luxury market in Miami-Dade after Miami Beach. The neighborhood of Gables Estates was identified as the most expensive in the entire United States, with a typical home value of around $21 million.

In Palm Beach County, the uber-luxury threshold hit $11 million, with 141 sales above $10 million—a record. Across all of southeast Florida, million-dollar single-family home sales accounted for $24.1 billion and a record-breaking 55% of total dollar volume in 2025.

For homeowners at this level, a roof is not a commodity purchase. It is an architectural statement, a long-term asset protection decision, and an insurance strategy rolled into one. These buyers demand a luxury metal roofer who understands the stakes, provides detailed written estimates, maintains immaculate job sites, and delivers on time and on budget.

“When someone is investing $3 million, $10 million, $50 million into a home in Coral Gables or Palm Beach, they don’t want to hear that the roofing crew will ‘figure out’ the metal detailing once they get up there,” Dahan says. “They want a metal roof contractor who has already solved that problem a thousand times.”

About Atlantic Metal Roofing

Atlantic Metal Roofing is a family-owned metal roofing specialist headquartered in Miami, Florida, serving Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, and Naples. Founded by Shilo Dahan, a 30+ year veteran of the roofing industry with over 4,000 metal roof installations, the company delivers premium metal roof installation and replacement for luxury residential and commercial properties.

Atlantic Metal Roofing is fully licensed, bonded, and insured, offering a 50-year labor-and-materials warranty, free inspections, detailed estimates, and flexible financing options.

About Atlantic Metal Roofing

Atlantic Metal Roofing is a licensed and insured metal roofing specialist serving South Florida's Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, and Naples markets. With over 30 years of metal roof installation experience, the company brings a family legacy of craftsmanship to both residential and commercial projects. Atlantic Metal Roofing specializes exclusively in metal roofing systems — including standing seam, mechanical seam, shake and slate looks, and commercial panels — and backs every installation with a 50-year labor and materials warranty. The company is known for its owner-led approach, detailed written scopes of work, and use of premium PVDF-finished materials from trusted manufacturers. Atlantic Metal Roofing offers free inspections, virtual or in-person consultations, and flexible financing options. For more information, visit atlanticmetalroofinginc.com.

Press Inquiries

Shilo Dahan

Info [at] altanticmetalroofinginc.com

(305) 686-5555

https://atlanticmetalroofinginc.com/

9555 SW 175th Terrace #4022, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=VSB_RMq3aG4