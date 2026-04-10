Toll Brothers Announces Model Grand Opening at Sereno Canyon - Enclave Collection in Scottsdale, Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of two brand-new models in the Enclave Collection at Sereno Canyon in Scottsdale, Arizona. A model grand opening event will be held on Saturday, April 11 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 12668 E Black Rock Road. The event will feature tours of the brand-new professionally designed Caullins and Palmer home designs, showcasing the exceptional craftsmanship and design synonymous with Toll Brothers. The public is invited to join the celebration, enjoy refreshments, and explore these stunning desert contemporary homes.





Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the McDowell Mountains, the Enclave Collection offers luxury paired homes featuring low-maintenance designs ideal for a lock-and-leave lifestyle. These homes range from 2,157 to 2,392 square feet and boast 2 to 4 bedrooms, 2.5 to 4 bathrooms, and 2-car garages. Pricing starts from $1.2 million.

"We are excited to unveil two brand-new models of the popular Palmer and Caullins Desert Contemporary home designs. These models exemplify the sophisticated living and architectural excellence that Toll Brothers is known for," said Bob Flaherty, Group President of Toll Brothers in Arizona. "This community offers home shoppers the unique opportunity to enjoy beautifully designed homes in a private, amenity-rich setting with unparalleled mountain views."





Residents at Sereno Canyon will enjoy exclusive access to the Mountain House Lodge, a private resort featuring sparkling pools, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a spa, a restaurant, outdoor gathering areas, and more. The community’s location in North Scottsdale provides convenient access to hiking and biking trails, high-end shopping and dining, and world-class golf courses, all while offering stunning views of the surrounding Sonoran Desert.

Home shoppers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





For more information or to schedule a tour, call 844-836-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/Arizona.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

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