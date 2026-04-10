SIMPLY GOOD FOODS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating The Simply Good Foods Company on Behalf of Simply Good Foods Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Simply Good Foods (SMPL) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired stock in Simply Good Foods and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against The Simply Good Foods Company (“Simply Good Foods” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:SMPL) on behalf of Simply Good Foods stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Simply Good Foods has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Investigation Details:

On April 9, 2026, Simply Good Foods reported its financial results and updated its outlook. Among other things, the Company stated that its net sales performance was “largely driven by poor retail takeaway,” that Quest consumption was affected by “slower base velocity in chips and bars,” and that its “recent results have not met [its] expectations.” The Company also reduced its full-year guidance, forecasting net sales to decline approximately 10% to 7% year-over-year and adjusted EBITDA to decline approximately 22% to 19%. In addition, Simply Good Foods disclosed a non-cash impairment charge of approximately $249 million, which the Company attributed largely to “updated projections of future revenue.” On this news, the price of Simply Good Foods shares declined by $2.61 per share, or approximately 18.1%, from $14.41 per share on April 8, 2026 to close at $11.80 on April 9, 2026.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Simply Good Foods shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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