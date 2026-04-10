IRADIMED CORPORATION to Participate at the 25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

ORLANDO, Fla., April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IRADIMED CORPORATION (NASDAQ: IRMD) today announced that it will participate in the 25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Iradimed’s CFO, Jack Glenn, will host one-on-one meetings with investors at the 25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference, which is scheduled to take place from April 13-16, 2026.

About IRADIMED CORPORATION

IRADIMED CORPORATION is a leader in developing innovative Magnetic Resonance Imaging (“MRI”) compatible medical devices. We design, manufacture, market, and distribute MRI-compatible medical devices, accessories, disposables, and related services.

We are the only known provider of a non-magnetic intravenous (“IV”) infusion pump system specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. We were the first to develop an infusion delivery system that largely eliminates many of the dangers and problems present during MRI procedures. Standard infusion pumps contain magnetic and electronic components that can cause radio-frequency interference and are dangerous to operate in the presence of the powerful magnet used in an MRI system. Our patented MRidium® MRI-compatible IV infusion pump system has a non-magnetic ultrasonic motor, uniquely designed non-ferrous parts, and other special features to safely and predictably deliver anesthesia and other IV fluids during various MRI procedures. Our pump solution provides a seamless approach that enables accurate, safe, and dependable fluid delivery before, during, and after an MRI scan, which is essential to critically ill patients who cannot be removed from their vital medications and children and infants who must generally be sedated to remain immobile during an MRI scan.

Our 3880 MRI-compatible patient vital signs monitoring system has been designed with non-magnetic components and other special features to safely and accurately monitor a patient’s vital signs during various MRI procedures. The Iradimed 3880 system operates dependably in magnetic fields up to 30,000 gauss, allowing it to operate virtually anywhere in the MRI scanner room. The Iradimed 3880 has a compact, lightweight design, allowing it to travel with the patient from the critical care unit to the MRI and back, increasing patient safety through uninterrupted vital-signs monitoring and reducing the time critically ill patients are away from critical care units. The features of the Iradimed 3880 include wireless ECG with dynamic gradient filtering; wireless SpO2 using Masimo® algorithms; non-magnetic respiratory CO2; invasive and non-invasive blood pressure; patient temperature, and an optional advanced multi-gas anesthetic agent unit featuring continuous Minimum Alveolar Concentration measurements. The Iradimed 3880 MRI-compatible patient vital signs monitoring system has an easy-to-use design and enables effective communication of patient vital signs to clinicians.

For more information, please visit www.iradimed.com .