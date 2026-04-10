National Association of REALTORS® Reaches Agreement to Resolve Nationwide Homebuyer Claims in Tuccori v. At World Properties

Chicago, IL, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) today announced a settlement agreement that would resolve claims brought by homebuyers in the case of Tuccori et al. v. At World Properties et al., a class-action antitrust lawsuit related to buyer-agent commissions. In connection with this agreement, and given the substantially similar allegations, NAR will seek a stay in Batton et al. v. National Association of REALTORS® et al., since NAR’s settlement in Tuccori is intended to release the claims in the Batton case.

The agreement, which is subject to court approval, is being executed through an opt-in feature within the Tuccori master settlement. Under the terms of the agreement, NAR will pay $52.25 million into a settlement fund over a multi-year period. Importantly, the terms of the settlement require continued compliance with the practice changes as part of the Sitzer/Burnett settlement, but do not require any additional practice changes.

Central to the settlement is the scope of the release it provides, covering REALTOR® members, state and local REALTOR® associations (including those that do, and do not, operate Multiple Listing Services (MLSs)), REALTOR® MLSs, non-REALTOR® MLSs, and real estate brokerages with a REALTOR® as principal that have not previously settled or been named in similar litigation and meet specified eligibility criteria, including compliance with NAR rules and policies and not asserting claims contrary to the settlement. This extends protection to a broad segment of the industry and represents a more comprehensive release than has been achieved in any previous NAR settlement. By resolving these claims, NAR reduces the uncertainty and potential financial exposure associated with continued litigation, protecting its members and the industry as the association continues its multi-year transformation.

“In NAR’s 2026-2028 Strategic Plan, we committed to the industry that we would protect and advance the legal interest of REALTORS®. This settlement is a part of our efforts to fulfill that commitment and will promote a more resilient industry,” said Nykia Wright, CEO of NAR. “This outcome, which provides a broader level of protection and release for the industry than has been secured in any previous NAR settlement, is a result of NAR’s new legal team’s diligent approach to addressing legal risk and reinforces our commitment to delivering greater value and stability for our members, so they can remain focused on their clients and getting to their next transaction.”

“This outcome is a direct result of the more deliberate and strategic legal approach our team has adopted,” said Jon Waclawski, General Counsel of NAR. “We sought this settlement to secure meaningful protections for our members and the industry. We moved decisively to resolve these claims in a way that avoids significant potential liability and positions NAR more effectively going forward, ensuring our members can continue unlocking the American Dream for generations to come.”

This agreement marks the latest in a series of positive legal developments under NAR’s new legal leadership, including the dismissals of multiple antitrust cases over the past nine months and reflects a continued focus on diligently managing litigation risk and advancing strategies to protect REALTOR® associations and members nationwide.

About the National Association of REALTORS®

The National Association of REALTORS® is involved in all aspects of residential and commercial real estate. The term REALTOR® is a registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of REALTORS® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics. For free consumer guides about navigating the homebuying and selling transaction processes—from written buyer agreements to negotiating compensation—visit facts.realtor.

Information about NAR is available at nar.realtor. This and other news releases are posted in the newsroom at nar.realtor/newsroom.