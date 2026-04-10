PicS N.V. / PicPay Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of PicS N.V. (NASDAQ: PICS). The investigation focuses on PicPay’s executive officers and whether investor losses may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What if I purchased PicPay securities?

If you purchased PicPay securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: Click here to join the investigation.

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Background of the investigation

On March 19, 2026, PicS N.V. furnished a Form 6-K reporting its financial results and related disclosures regarding its credit portfolio.

Among other things, the Company disclosed that it reclassified a portion of its credit portfolio from Stage 2 to Stage 3 and recorded an increase of approximately BRL 88 million in xpected credit loss.

During the Company’s March 18, 2026 earnings call, Chief Financial Officer Rodrigo Luis Couto further stated:

“Our portfolio is still relatively young, which means that as the time passes, the amount of information we incorporate is quite substantial relative to what we had before. And as we had more information, we were able to detect a part of our portfolio that was in Stage 2 that had characteristics that would be more appropriate to be classified in Stage 3. So we did the reclassification. The level of provisioning of those credits was already high, around 60%. It went up to 75%, and that had an impact of BRL 88 million in our provision expense. So it’s basically the result of us learning more about the performance of our portfolio and making the necessary adjustments to our ECL models to make sure that we have the correct measurement at every point in time.”

Following these disclosures, the price of PicPay’s stock declined, damaging investors.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether PicPay complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in PicPay stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

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Johnson Fistel, PLLP

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James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471 | jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com