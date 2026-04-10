Dakila launches Manifesto Video and reveals Safari Brasil to the world as a new destination in the living Amazon

SÃO PAULO, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dakila Pesquisas has just launched a Manifesto Video about the Amazon that positions itself as a contemporary milestone in the way the world understands, protects, and lives within the largest rainforest on the planet. The production introduces Safari Brasil as a structuring and innovative project that proposes a new path for preservation combined with human development, placing local communities at the center of decision-making and transformation. The full video is available by clicking HERE .





The audiovisual piece emerges as a global call and presents a powerful vision of a living, vibrant Amazon led by those who have always belonged to it. The video breaks with the historical logic of external exploitation and proposes a shift in perspective. Instead of outside-in intervention, the project values internal protagonism, autonomy, and a sense of belonging.

At the center of this narrative is Safari Brasil, a movement that connects more than 180 Indigenous ethnic groups, riverside communities, producers, and Amazonian populations in an integrated network of protection and development. The proposal brings together science, technology, and ancestral knowledge in a living system that expands throughout the forest with responsibility and a forward-looking vision.

According to Dakila’s president, Urandir Fernandes de Oliveira, the launch of the video stands as both a symbolic and strategic milestone. “This manifesto is a historical record of our time. It shows that it is possible to build a new model for the Amazon, where preservation and development move forward together. We are talking about a project that respects the forest and strengthens those who live in it.”

The video presents, in an engaging way, the construction of this new paradigm. The narrative begins with an essential question about the future of the Amazon and evolves into the presentation of concrete solutions. The production demonstrates that development can shift from being a source of pressure to becoming a direct ally of preservation, creating a sustainable ecosystem based on autonomy and local empowerment.

Among the highlights of the material is the scale of Dakila’s fieldwork. In one segment, a researcher recounts the search for cartographic information within the forest, highlighting the depth of the expeditions and the commitment to scientific verification. The episode reinforces the importance of on-site research to fully understand the Amazonian territory.

The project presented in the video is organized as an integrated structure composed of two major protective rings that extend across the forest. These systems connect territories, communities, and knowledge, forming an intelligent network that protects without deforestation and develops without destruction. It is a model based on self-sustainability, with its own energy generation from renewable sources ensuring autonomy for the installed bases.

Currently, more than 80 bases are already operating in the Amazon, functioning as strategic points for support, protection, and development. These structures provide logistical, social, and economic support, while expanding access to essential services such as healthcare, food, and assistance.

Safari Brasil also drives income generation and new opportunities. The project promotes technical training for local residents, preparing communities to act as guides, facilitators, and agents of their own development. The economy emerges from the forest itself, grounded in local knowledge, biodiversity, and lived experience.

Another pillar presented in the video is sustainable mobility. The proposal includes innovative and non-polluting solutions that make transportation within the forest more efficient. The use of advanced technologies, including manned aerial vehicles, appears as an alternative to connect isolated regions without significant environmental impact. Strategically positioned landing strips expand access and strengthen territorial integration.

The infrastructure also includes sustainable lodges, designed to host researchers and visitors with comfort and environmental respect. These spaces reinforce the concept of conscious tourism, where the experience becomes one of learning, connection, and transformation.

Safari Brasil proposes a profound reorganization of the relationship between humanity and nature by presenting a model that repositions the forest as a territory of life, knowledge, and future. The initiative establishes a new way of seeing the Amazon by recognizing the protagonism of those who live in it and transforming this space into an environment of shared prosperity, autonomy, and sustainable development.

The initiative has already crossed borders and is beginning to connect with neighboring countries, forming an international cooperation network. A new global route for sustainable tourism emerges, positioning the Amazon as a center of knowledge, experience, and innovation.

Dakila Pesquisas

Dakila Pesquisas is one of the main pillars of the Dakila Ecosystem, operating as a think tank dedicated to the production, investigation, and dissemination of knowledge across multiple scientific fields. It brings together researchers and specialists with the shared goal of developing advanced studies and proposing new interpretations of natural, historical, and technological phenomena, expanding the boundaries of human knowledge.

Over more than two decades, Dakila has built an extensive collaborative network connecting researchers in Brazil and abroad, promoting scientific expeditions, multidisciplinary projects, and innovation initiatives. Based on science, technology, and field research, the institution seeks to generate solutions, stimulate critical thinking, and contribute to the advancement of humanity, consolidating itself as an independent center for research and development.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/17f47b1f-9435-4b47-bf57-a30cada71ccb