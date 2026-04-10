Checkerspot Introduces Algolein™, a New Line of Specialized Lipids from Microalgae for Personal Care and Cosmetics

Alameda, Calif., April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Checkerspot , a biotechnology company pioneering the development of bioactive lipids from microalgae, today introduced Algolein™, a new line of precision-fermented algal ingredients for the personal care and cosmetics industry.

The line debuts with Algolein™ TG C18/80, a non-GMO high-oleic algal oil commercialized through a strategic partnership with La Fabrique Végétale ® , a leader in modern formulations and ingredient distribution for personal care and cosmetics.

Produced via precision fermentation, Algolein™ TG C18/80 delivers a consistent, reproducible composition from batch-to-batch. With over 80% oleic acid (C18), it combines a high-oleic profile with the presence of ergosterol, a naturally occurring sterol not typically found in conventional vegetable oils, offering formulators a distinctive composition for innovative skin care applications.

“The market is moving away from ingredients tied to intensive agriculture, and formulators are increasingly looking to microalgae and precision fermentation to get there,” said John Krzywicki, Checkerspot CEO . “Our platform gives the industry drop-in alternatives that outperform the oils they're replacing and sets the stage for a new generation of innovation.”

Sample Availability and Benefits

In partnership with La Fabrique Végétale, samples of Algolein™ TG C18/80 will be available by request starting at in-cosmetics Global, the world’s leading annual trade show for personal care ingredients and held in Paris, France April 14-16, 2026. Representatives will be available to share concepts and demonstration formulations highlighting Algolein™ TG C18/80’s benefits including:

Supporting skin repair and the healing process

Helping protect and strengthen the skin barrier

Helping reduce oxidative stress and inflammation

A sustainable alternative to oils derived from intensive agriculture, Algolein™ TG C18/80 can directly substitute high-oleic sunflower, camellia, olive, and avocado oils across skincare, sun care, hair care, and makeup formulations.

Formulation Advantages

Exceptional oxidative stability, reducing rancidity concerns common with natural oils.

A neutral sensory profile that does not alter the odor or color of finished formulations.

A rich, silky sensorial experience suited to premium product lines.

A production process free of phytosanitary inputs, ensuring absence of pesticide residues and other agricultural contaminants.

Consistent and reproducible composition through controlled fermentation, reducing batch-to-batch variability.

Sustainability and Supply Security

Benchmarked against crop oils of similar composition, Algolein™ TG C18/80 demonstrates a reduced environmental impact across selected life cycle assessment indicators, including land use and associated climate change, eutrophication, ecotoxicity, and human toxicity. Because the oil is produced through fermentation rather than field agriculture, it is not subject to the seasonal variability, crop failures, or supply chain disruptions affecting conventional vegetable oils.

ABOUT CHECKERSPOT

Checkerspot is a biotechnology company specializing in the design and production of high-value structured lipids through precision fermentation. With our biology-driven platform we develop functional lipids not easily or sustainably sourced from nature. Our ingredients are designed to meet the evolving needs of health and wellness markets enabling partners to deliver high-performance, sustainable solutions at commercially relevant scale and cost.

Find More information on our proven technologies at Checkerspot.com

Contact Information

La Fabrique Végétale®

Lionel BERNARD

Business Development

Bioprospection/Supply Chain

lbernard@lafabriquevegetale.eu

+33 (0)6 10 85 91 48