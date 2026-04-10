Gibson Energy Confirms 2026 First Quarter Earnings Release and Annual General Meeting Dates and Provides Conference Call & Webcast Details

CALGARY, Alberta, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gibson Energy Inc. (“Gibson” or the “Company”) announced today that it expects to release its 2026 first quarter financial and operating results on Monday, May 4, 2026, after the close of North American markets. The 2026 first quarter management's discussion and analysis and unaudited consolidated financial statements will be available on the Company's website at www.gibsonenergy.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Earnings Conference Call & Webcast Details

A conference call and webcast will be held to discuss the 2026 first quarter financial and operating results at 7:00am Mountain Time (9:00am Eastern Time) on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

To register for the call, view dial-in numbers, and obtain a dial-in PIN, please access the following URL:

Registration is currently open and recommended at least five minutes prior to the conference call.

This call will also be broadcast live on the Internet and may be accessed directly at the following URL:

The webcast will remain accessible for a 12-month period at the above URL.

Annual General Meeting & Webcast Details

Gibson is holding its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 5, 2026, at 10:00am Mountain Time (12:00pm Eastern Time). This meeting will be held in a hybrid format (virtual and in-person). Applying technology to the meeting by allowing virtual participation will make the meeting more relevant, accessible and engaging for all involved, permitting a broader base of shareholders to participate, regardless of their geographic location.

Attending In-Person:

The Westin Calgary, 320 4 Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta, T2P 2S6





Attending virtually can be accessed using the following URL:

The webcast will remain accessible for a 12-month period at the above URL.

Additionally, information and materials related to the annual general meeting of shareholders can be accessed using the following URL:

About Gibson

Gibson Energy Inc. is a leading liquids infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products, as well as waterborne vessel loading. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the company's operations are located across North America, with core terminal assets in Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, Ingleside and Wink, Texas, and a facility in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.

Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.gibsonenergy.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Phone: (403) 776-3077

Email: investor.relations@gibsonenergy.com

Media

Phone: (403) 476-6334

Email: communications@gibsonenergy.com



