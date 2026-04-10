Proficient Auto Logistics Sets Date to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAL) (the “Company”) announced that the Company will host an investor conference call at 5:00 p.m. EDT on Thursday, May 7, 2026, to discuss its operating and financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026. A press release disclosing those results will be issued at approximately 4:00 p.m. EDT on that day.

Those interested in participating via teleconference may dial (800) 715-9871 toll-free. Participants should dial in 10 minutes prior to the call and use 8765468 as the conference ID. You may also join the listen-only Webcast via https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jcdm5ym8

About Proficient Auto Logistics

We are a leading specialized freight company focused on providing auto transportation and logistics services. Through the combination of seven industry-leading operating companies, including two since our IPO in May 2024, we operate one of the largest auto transportation fleets in North America. We offer a broad range of auto transportation and logistics services, primarily focused on transporting finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, marine ports of entry, or regional rail yards to auto dealerships around the country.

Investor Relations:

Brad Wright

Chief Financial Officer and Secretary

Phone: 904-506-4317

email: Investor.relations@proautologistics.com