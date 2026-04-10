JIADE LIMITED Announces Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

 | Source: JIADE Ltd JIADE Ltd

Chengdu, China, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JIADE LIMITED (Nasdaq: JDZG) (“JIADE” or the “Company”), a provider of one-stop comprehensive education support services for adult education institutions through its subsidiaries in the People’s Republic of China, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue increased 37% year-over-year to RMB 25.70 million (US$3.67 million).
  • Newly acquired subsidiaries providing safety technology training services generated RMB 8.42 million in combined new revenue.
  • Gross profit was RMB 11.66 million (US$1.67 million) for the year.
  • Cash and cash equivalents grew over 400% from the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 to RMB 19.77 million (US$2.83 million).

"Fiscal year 2025 was a pivotal year for JIADE as we expanded our footprint beyond traditional adult education into the safety technology training market," said Yuan Li, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Co-Chief Executive Officer. "While this strategic pivot drove significant top-line growth, the substantial upfront investments required to capture this new market share resulted in a net loss for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. We made necessary near-term investments across all operating categories, including heavy marketing spend on emerging platforms to build critical business relationships, and increased administrative costs to recruit specialized management for our new safety technology division. We also expanded our research and development capabilities to maintain our technological edge."

“Having entered this new sector, we are now transitioning the Company from pure scale expansion to a dual-driven model of scale and efficiency. To optimize service costs, we are integrating AI and automation into our proprietary management systems. This shifts our operations from a labor-intensive model to a technology-driven one, as we endeavor to reduce manual and offline venue costs while streamlining operations through a tiered customer service system."

"Furthermore, we are restructuring our human resources framework by replacing inefficient spending with targeted incentives and long-term equity options, which is expected to align employee interests with company growth while managing short-term cash outflows. To rein in selling and administrative expenses, we are pivoting from broad marketing campaigns to precision, data-driven targeting with strict return-on-investment tracking. We are also prioritizing our internal legal, financial, and management teams over external consultants, and anticipate enforcing structured pricing agreements only when outside expertise is strictly necessary."

"We do not expect these cost-control measures to compromise our core business development or service quality. By digitally tracking our expenses and adhering strictly to compliance standards, we anticipate that these efficiency enhancements will right-size our cost structure and yield steady margin improvements as we capitalize on our expanded operational scale."

Full Year 2025 Results of Operations

Revenues

The Company operated across four business segments, including its core one-stop comprehensive adult education supporting services, and three newly launched businesses that provide safety technology training services and online course services, and sell customized equipment. Total revenue increased by approximately RMB 6.96 million, or 37%, to RMB 25.70 million (US$3.67 million) for the year ended December 31, 2025, from RMB 18.74 million in 2024. This growth was primarily driven by the integration of newly acquired subsidiaries that launched safety technology training services, generating RMB 8.42 million (US$1.20 million) in new revenue. This growth was further supplemented by RMB 0.41 million (US$59,000) from online course services and RMB 0.23 million (US$33,000) from the sale of customized training equipment.

Of the total revenue, revenue from adult education supporting services, accounting for 64%, decreased by 11% from 18.74 million in the year ended December 31, 2024 to 16.64 million in the year ended December 31, 2025.

Across the four business the segments, the Company served 23,205 students that took the National Unified Examination for College Admissions for Adults, 28,240 students enrolled with the Open University of China, and 16,078 students that were preparing for the Self-taught Higher Education Examinations, and the Company provided safety technology training services for both theoretical instruction and practical training components to 16,298 individuals and online courses services to 88,055 individuals for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Gross Profit

Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2025, was RMB 11.66 million (US$1.67 million), compared to RMB 13.08 million in 2024. Direct costs of revenue increased to RMB 14.05 million (US$2.01 million), primarily due to strategic investments in enhanced customer support, pre-enrollment services, and increased outsourced training fees related to the new safety technology operations.

Other costs

The Company invested in its operational infrastructure, marketing, and technological capabilities to support its expansion in the year ended December 31, 2025, which resulted in the following:

  • Selling Expenses grew to RMB 4.10 million (US$586,000) in 2025 from RMB 0.53 million in 2024, driven by increased investments in social media, emerging promotional platforms, and client engagement activities to build the new business lines.
  • General and Administrative Expenses increased to RMB 17.64 million (US$2.52 million) in 2025 from RMB 5.45 million in 2024, primarily attributable to the recruitment of additional personnel for the new safety technology training services, increased corporate compliance costs, and new office leases.
  • Research and Development Expenses increased by 201% to RMB 2.14 million (US$305,000) in 2025 from RMB 0.71 million in 2024, as the Company added staff to its R&D department and expanded its intangible assets to maintain its technology-driven competitive edge.

Net Income (Loss)

Driven by the strategic investments in operating expenses and business expansion costs outlined above, the Company recorded a net loss of RMB 10.53 million (US$1.50 million) for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to a net income of RMB 5.61 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Cash, Equivalents and Working Capital

Cash and cash equivalents grew over 400% to RMB 19.77 million (US$2.83 million) as of December 31, 2025. Working capital also tripled to RMB 66.16 million (US$9.46 million).

About JIADE LIMITED

JIADE LIMITED (Nasdaq: JDZG) provides one-stop comprehensive education support services for adult education institutions in China. Through its subsidiaries, the Company offers software-driven and service-based solutions centered around the Kebiao Technology Educational Administration Platform (“KB Platform”), which streamlines enrollment, student management, learning progress tracking, grade inquiry, and graduation management. JIADE also provides auxiliary services such as pre-enrollment guidance, exam training, application support, tutoring, and exam administration. As of December 31, 2025, the Company has supported more than 17 adult education institutions and approximately 109,037 students across China.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding future events. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “may,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “will,” “approximates,” “assesses,” “hopes,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” and similar expressions. Actual results may differ materially due to various factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:
JIADE LIMITED
Investor Relations Department
Email: kebiao@sckbkj.com 

Investor Relations Firm
WFS Investor Relations Inc.
Email: services@wealthfsllc.com 
Phone: +1 (628) 283-9214

JIADE LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

  As of  As of  As of 
  December 31,  December 31,  December 31, 
  2024  2025  2025 
   RMB   RMB   US$ 
ASSETS            
CURRENT ASSETS:            
Cash and cash equivalents  3,918,146   19,773,580   2,826,372 
Accounts receivable, net  10,564,030   6,259,004   894,642 
Deferred offering costs     228,213   32,620 
Prepayment and other current assets  12,104,106   61,640,567   8,810,704 
Amount due from related parties  4,439,705       
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS  31,025,987   87,901,364   12,564,338 
Non-current assets            
Property and equipment, net  580,850   4,256,882   608,465 
Intangible assets, net  16,943,816   24,043,180   3,436,655 
Prepayment for acquisition  32,000,000       
Right-of-use assets  768,042   966,479   138,145 
Deferred tax assets  15,330   232,563   33,242 
Goodwill     26,550,297   3,795,014 
TOTAL ASSETS  81,334,025   143,950,765   20,575,859 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY            
CURRENT LIABILITIES:            
Bank loans  4,000,000   15,240,000   2,178,357 
Payroll payables  1,045,829   1,952,234   279,046 
Other payables  1,352,992   2,050,459   293,086 
Deferred revenue  620,000   40,942   5,852 
Lease liabilities  496,601   482,275   68,935 
Amount due to related parties  275,100   462,837   66,156 
Taxes payable  1,973,260   1,509,134   215,711 
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES  9,763,782   21,737,881   3,107,143 
NON-CURRENT LIABILITY            
Long-term loans     1,000,000   142,937 
Lease liabilities  271,442   480,841   68,730 
TOTAL LIABILITIES  10,035,224   23,218,722   3,318,810 
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 18)            
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:            
Class A ordinary shares, $0.0025 par value; 15,800,000 shares authorized; 80,596 shares and 892,686 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2025, respectively*  1,387   15,356   2,232 
Class B ordinary shares, $0.0025 par value; 3,000,000 shares authorized; 42,083 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2025*  724   724   105 
Additional paid-in capital  50,180,671   127,454,016   18,217,867 
Statutory reserves  2,054,975   2,111,434   301,802 
Ordinary shares subscribed  (1,913)  (15,755,217)  (2,252,000)
Retained earnings  18,494,772   7,841,520   1,120,842 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)  418,491   (1,086,344)  (155,319)
TOTAL JIADE LIMITED SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY  71,149,107   120,581,489   17,235,529 
NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS  149,694   150,554   21,520 
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY  71,298,801   120,732,043   17,257,049 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY  81,334,025   143,950,765   20,575,859 


JIADE LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

  For the years ended December 31, 
  2023  2024  2025  2025 
  RMB  RMB  RMB  US$ 
Revenue – third party  14,718,233   18,742,196   25,701,513   3,673,691 
Revenue – related party  853,089          
Revenue  15,571,322   18,742,196   25,701,513   3,673,691 
Cost of revenue  812,504   5,658,188   14,045,385   2,007,602 
Gross profit  14,758,818   13,084,008   11,656,128   1,666,089 
OPERATING EXPENSES                
Selling expenses  452,966   534,630   4,102,391   586,383 
General and administrative expenses  2,040,510   5,454,423   17,639,506   2,521,334 
Research and development expenses  695,815   709,828   2,135,816   305,287 
Total operating expenses  3,189,291   6,698,881   23,877,713   3,413,004 
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS  11,569,527   6,385,127   (12,221,585)  (1,746,915)
OTHER (LOSS) INCOME                
Interest income  2,286   17,933   843   120 
Interest expenses  (65,315)  (108,090)  (301,551)  (43,103)
Other (loss) income, net  (393,278)  (142,477)  1,807,604   258,373 
Total other (loss) income, net  (456,307)  (232,634)  1,506,896   215,390 
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES  11,113,220   6,152,493   (10,714,689)  (1,531,525)
INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT)  1,551,288   545,711   (186,196)  (26,614)
NET INCOME (LOSS)  9,561,932   5,606,782   (10,528,493)  (1,504,911)
Less: net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest  (78,408)  (3,555)  68,300   9,763 
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO JIADE LIMITED’S SHAREHOLDERS  9,483,524   5,603,227   (10,596,793)  (1,514,674)
                 
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)                
Foreign currency translation adjustment     418,491   (1,504,835)  (215,096)
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)  9,561,932   6,025,273   (12,033,328)  (1,720,007)
Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest  (78,408)  (3,555)  68,300   9,763 
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO JIADE LIMITED’S SHAREHOLDERS  9,483,524   6,021,718   (12,101,628)  (1,729,770)
BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY                
Basic and diluted*  77.30   45.67   (11.34)  (1.62)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding                
Class A*  80,596   80,596   892,686   892,686 
Class B*  42,083   42,083   42,083   42,083 
Total shares  122,679   122,679   934,769   934,769 


JIADE LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

  For the years ended December 31, 
  2023  2024  2025  2025 
  RMB  RMB  RMB  US$ 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:                
Total net income (loss)  9,561,932   5,606,782   (10,528,493)  (1,504,911)
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization  213,212   331,069   2,587,751   369,885 
Non-cash operating lease  304,800   405,356   912,697   130,458 
Other income – rent subsidy  (28,139)         
(Gain)/loss from termination of operating lease  (50,555)  32,000       
Net loss on disposal of property and equipment  251,310      17,115   2,446 
Credit loss for accounts receivable     102,200   785,698   112,305 
Employee stock compensation        6,264,915   895,487 
Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)     192,880   (1,494,177)  (213,573)
Deferred tax     (15,330)  (217,233)  (31,051)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                
Accounts receivable  (1,422,205)  (2,846,886)  3,519,328   503,041 
Prepayment and other current assets  282,514   (8,831,715)  565,474   80,827 
Other long-term assets  91,601   67,757       
Accounts payable  (178,447)  (1,553)      
Other payables  (73,663)  289,062   (1,033,505)  (147,723)
Payroll payables  124,171   369,211   754,951   107,910 
Deferred revenue  41,445   561,707   (795,782)  (113,747)
Change in lease liabilities – operating lease  (310,832)  (357,355)  (916,061)  (130,939)
Taxes payable  1,570,186   (956,111)  (515,871)  (73,737)
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES  10,377,330   (5,050,926)  (93,193)  (13,322)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:                
Purchase of property and equipment  (6,335)  (592,504)  (4,363,774)  (623,744)
Purchase of intangible assets  (1,782,178)  (15,113,206)  (52,032,088)  (7,437,299)
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment        1,000   143 
Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired     (32,000,000)  445,823   63,725 
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES  (1,788,513)  (47,705,710)  (55,949,039)  (7,997,175)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:                
Proceeds from bank loans  3,000,000   4,000,000   16,240,000   2,321,293 
Repayments of bank loans  (595,817)  (3,000,000)  (4,000,000)  (571,747)
Capital contributed by shareholders  751,648      1,993   285 
Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares upon the completion of IPO     54,481,760       
Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares upon exercise of underwriters’ over-allotment option     8,690,520       
Share issuances, net of issuance costs        55,267,102   7,899,702 
Deferred costs related to shares offering  (6,648,228)  (10,648,441)  (228,213)  (32,620)
Net (repayment) proceeds from related parties  (618,503)  (4,156,605)  4,627,442   661,432 
NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES  (4,110,900)  49,367,234   71,908,324   10,278,345 
EFFECT OF FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENT     225,611   (10,658)  (1,523)
NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS  4,477,917   (3,163,791)  15,855,434   2,266,325 
TOTAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF YEAR  2,604,020   7,081,937   3,918,146   560,047 
TOTAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF YEAR  7,081,937   3,918,146   19,773,580   2,826,372 
SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION:                
Cash paid for interest expense  65,315   108,090   301,551   43,103 
Cash paid for income tax  28,363   1,303,716   11,434   1,596 
Supplemental Schedule of Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities                
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities  35,502   994,972       
Right-of-use assets derecognized for termination of operating lease liabilities  (1,999,354)  (78,588)      
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities from modification        1,198,602   171,324 



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JIADE LIMITED Nasdaq: JDZG Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results one-stop comprehensive education support services adult education
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