Innovator Announces Results of Special Meeting of Shareholders Relating to the Reorganizations of Innovator IBD® Breakout Opportunities ETF and Innovator IBD® 50 ETF

WHEATON, Ill., April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovator Capital Management, LLC (“Innovator”) announced today the results of the joint special meeting of shareholders of Innovator IBD® Breakout Opportunities ETF (NYSE Arca: BOUT) and Innovator IBD® 50 ETF (NYSE Arca: FFTY) (each a “Target Fund” and collectively, the “Target Funds”) held of April 10, 2026.

The shareholders of each Target Fund have approved the reorganization of each Target Fund into a corresponding newly-created series of Capital-Force ETF Trust (each, an “Acquiring Fund”), as detailed in the table below (each, a “Reorganization” and collectively, the “Reorganizations”):

Target Funds Acquiring Funds

Innovator IBD® Breakout Opportunities ETF • CapForce IBD® Breakout Opportunities ETF



Innovator IBD® 50 ETF • CapForce IBD® 50 ETF

As previously announced, the Reorganizations were approved by the Board of Trustees of the Innovator ETFs® Trust at a meeting held on January 21, 2026. Subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions, the Reorganizations are expected to close by the end of April 2026. No assurance can be given as to the exact closing date of the Reorganizations. Upon the completion of the Reorganization, which is expected to be tax-free, the assets of each Target Fund will be transferred to, and the liabilities of each Target Fund will be assumed by, the respective Acquiring Fund. The shareholders of each Target Fund will receive shares of the respective Acquiring Fund with a value equal to the aggregate net asset value of the shares of the respective Target Fund held by them.

Innovator Capital Management is a leading active ETF sponsor and is the pioneer of outcome-based ETFs. Most notably the inaugural and largest lineup of Buffer ETFs™. The firm is committed to delivering innovative risk-managed strategies and managed 171 ETFs with approximately $31 billion in assets under management as of February 28, 2026.1

M2 Financial LLC, is a limited liability company organized in the State of California and is an SEC registered investment adviser.

Additional Information / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release is not intended to, and shall not, constitute an offer to purchase or sell shares of any Acquiring Fund. An investor should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of an Acquiring Fund before investing.

Certain statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are referred to as “forward-looking statements” under the U.S. federal securities laws. Actual future results or occurrences may differ significantly from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Generally, the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “project,” “will” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the historical experience of Innovator and the funds managed by Innovator and its present expectations or projections. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Innovator, the Target Funds and the Acquiring Funds undertake no responsibility to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

Frank Taylor / Stephanie Dressler

(646) 808-3647 / (949) 269-2535

innovator@dlpr.com

SOURCE: Innovator Capital Management, LLC

¹ AUS as of February 28, 2026. Innovator Capital Management AUS represents fee-based client assets managed on a discretionary basis.