Glo & Spa-rkle Aesthetics and Medical Spa Unveils New State-of-the-Art Location in Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, TX, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glo & Spa-rkle Aesthetics and Medical Spa, a leader in aesthetic and wellness services in the region, is thrilled to announce the Grand opening of its new, larger facility located at 4513, 114th Street, Lubbock, TX, 79424. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the company, reflecting its commitment to providing exceptional, scientifically proven beauty, anti-aging and wellness treatment experiences to its clients.

New Glo & Spa-rkle Aesthetics and Medical Spa Office

The Grand opening event, scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2026, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM CDT, promises an unforgettable evening filled with beauty, glow, and celebration. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the luxurious new space, meet the expert team, and discover the wide range of services offered by Glo & Spa-rkle.

"We are excited to welcome both our loyal clients and new guests to our state-of-the-art facility," said Lauren Boutwell, CEO of Glo & Spa-rkle. "This new location allows us to enhance our service offerings and continue our mission of empowering individuals to embrace their unique beauty and wellness journey."

The event will feature live demonstrations of popular aesthetic treatments, providing guests with a firsthand look at the innovative techniques and technologies employed by Glo & Spa-rkle. In addition, attendees can participate in raffles for skincare products and services, enjoy exclusive event-only specials, and indulge in drinks and light bites while mingling and touring the new space.

Three ticket options are available for the event: the VIP Glo Ticket, the Glo Ticket and the Free Ticket. VIP guests will receive a medical-grade skincare kit, a gift voucher toward services, and entry into premium raffles featuring high-value treatments and prizes. The Glo Ticket offers a gift voucher toward services and entry into raffles for skincare and services. Free Tickets get opportunity to explore services, get questions answered, enjoy event only pricing and participate in raffles if they purchase services. Get your tickets here!

Whether a long-time client or a newcomer, this event is the perfect opportunity to experience the exceptional, scientifically proven aesthetic and wellness offerings of Glo & Spa-rkle. The team looks forward to celebrating this exciting new chapter with the community, inviting everyone to sip, sparkle, and glow at the grand opening celebration.

Come Sip, Sparkle and Glo with Us!

About Glo & Spa-rkle Aesthetics and Medical Spa

Glo & Spa-rkle is a premier aesthetic and wellness med spa located in Lubbock, Texas, dedicated to enhancing beauty, health, and confidence through innovative, high-quality treatments. Catering directly to clients, we offer a curated selection of services designed to promote skin and body rejuvenation, fostering a renewed sense of self-assurance. Our comprehensive offerings include neuromodulators, laser treatments, non-surgical face and neck lifts with PDO threads and EMFACE, body contouring, advanced RF microneedling, medical weight loss programs, and dermal fillers. Additionally, we specialize in regenerative therapies, such as biostimulators, exosomes, and polydeoxyribonucleotide (PDRN), to support natural healing and rejuvenation. For enhanced safety and precision, we utilize ultrasound-guided aesthetic injections of dermal fillers, ensuring optimal results with minimal risk. At Glo & Spa-rkle, we prioritize personalized care, leveraging cutting-edge technology to deliver tailored treatments in a welcoming, judgment-free environment. Our mission is to empower every client to embrace their unique beauty and thrive on their wellness journey. As a client-focused small to medium-sized enterprise, Glo & Spa-rkle generates revenue through direct-to-consumer aesthetic and wellness services, delivering exceptional outcomes with every visit.

Press Inquiries

Lauren Boutwell

lauren.boutwell [at] gloandsparkle.com

8066423992

https://gloandsparkle.com



4513 114th Street Lubbock, Texas 79424.