Crypto News: Pepeto Bridge Update While XRP Price Prediction Targets $8 as the Only Catalyst Left for a Bull Run Arrives

DUBAI, UAE, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto opened full cross chain bridge support for Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana this week, the presale crossed $8,920,333, and the timing matters because every xrp price prediction just moved after the US and Iran agreed to a ceasefire on April 8. The war ending is the one catalyst that every analyst said the bull run was waiting for, and Vance and Kushner are now in Pakistan working on a permanent deal. That changes the timeline for the entire market, and the presales that already have capital and momentum before the run starts are the ones that history shows deliver the biggest returns.

Pepeto Bridge Drops as Crypto News Points to the Strongest XRP Price Targets in Years

Pepeto is building faster than anyone expected, and the bridge went live right as the xrp price prediction for 2026 turned bullish across the board. Analyst Zach Rector put out a $5 to $10 target based on previous cycle patterns where XRP fell below the 200 week moving average and then bounced hard, and the same setup is forming again right now according to CoinPedia. Standard Chartered keeps its institutional xrp price prediction at $8 if ETF inflows pass $10 billion, and Yahoo Finance reported that a ceasefire alone could send the xrp price back above $2 to $3.

The xrp price trades at $1.35 on April 11, sitting below the 50 day EMA at $1.38 and the 200 day EMA at $1.88, with RSI near 38. The two week ceasefire changed everything overnight, because every xrp price prediction above $5 needs geopolitical fear to leave and volume to come back. Vance and Kushner are in Pakistan right now working on a permanent end to the war according to CoinMarketCap, and that is the trigger every analyst has been waiting on.

When crypto news confirms a ceasefire holds, the bull run starts, and every past cycle proves the same thing: presales and meme coins bought before the full run deliver the biggest returns. Dogecoin did it, Shiba Inu did it, and the wallets that were already in before the rally started made the kind of money that the rest of the market talked about for years after. This cycle, nothing out there is stronger than Pepeto.

Crypto News: Pepeto Ships the Bridge the Market Was Waiting For

Every xrp price prediction above $5 means a wave of trading volume is coming that will be bigger than anything before it, and traders who ride that wave need somewhere safe because DeFi lost $1.3 billion to rug pulls in 2025 while platforms let tokens list without checking a single contract. Pepeto built the answer: AI contract scanning that reviews every token before it goes live, zero fee swaps, and a bridge that moves tokens across all three chains for free.

Crypto news keeps comparing Pepeto to the earliest billion dollar crypto wins, and the numbers show why. DOGE hit a $90 billion market cap off a logo and one Elon Musk tweet. Shiba Inu turned $8,000 into $5.7 billion for one early buyer who got in hours after launch. Both had zero products when the money poured in. Pepeto already has a working exchange, a live bridge, and $8.9 million raised from wallets that keep getting bigger every single week..

Analysts are covering it before the listing even happens. The presale rounds are closing faster, not slower, and the Binance listing is confirmed. That is not hype. That is a presale acting like a launch before the launch even starts, and the last time that happened was Shiba Inu in 2020 right before it made more millionaires than any token in history.

Conclusion

XRP made millionaires out of holders who bought it as a payments bet before anyone outside of crypto knew what Ripple was doing, and the xrp price prediction lining up between $5 and $10 shows those early believers had it right all along. But at this xrp price and market cap, XRP is not going to give anyone those same returns again. Pepeto’s early window is still open.



Most people will hear about Pepeto after the Binance listing, after the first 30x, after the tweets start going viral, and by then the presale price is gone forever. The investors reading this right now are not most people. They are seeing this before the listing, before the launch, and that is an edge that 99% of the market does not have yet. The only thing left is acting on it through the Pepeto website while the window is still here.

Every presale that went on to 50x or 100x had a last day at this price, and nobody who was there that day knew it was the last one. Pepeto is in that moment right now, and the presale at this price could close any day.

Click For Early Exclusive Access In The Pepeto Presale



