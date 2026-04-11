Sandisk Corporation to Join the Nasdaq-100 Index® Beginning April 20, 2026

NEW YORK, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced that Sandisk Corporation (Nasdaq: SNDK) will become a component of the Nasdaq-100 Index® (NDX®) replacing Atlassian Corporation (Nasdaq: TEAM) prior to market open on Monday, April 20, 2026.

These updates are consistent with the current Nasdaq-100 Index® methodology, in effect through April 30, 2026. For additional information, including notifications on changes to any Nasdaq Indexes, please go to https://indexes.nasdaq.com/

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