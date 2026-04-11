Crypto News: Pepeto Announces Binance Level Exchange Update While Ethereum Price Prediction Maps Path to $7,500

Dubai, UAE, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto just hit a major checkpoint on its Binance level exchange, pushing the zero fee swap engine and token listing system closer to going live. The presale crossed $8.9 million, and the heaviest inflows came during the worst fear readings of the cycle, the exact window when retail exits and smart money loads up. Something about this project is convincing large wallets to buy aggressively while everything else bleeds, and the reasons go deeper than the name suggests.

Pepeto is built on Ethereum with the goal of fixing the problems still holding the network back. The smartest way to understand what that means starts with the Ethereum price prediction, because where this blockchain is heading decides how much value flows into every project built on top of it, and why so many wallets are rushing to get in before the listing closes the window.

Pepeto Hits Binance Level Architecture While the Ethereum Price Prediction Builds the Case for Huge Volume

Pepeto is building a full exchange on Ethereum, with a trading engine made to handle fast swaps at zero cost and remove the gas fees that make small trades pointless on today's platforms. That engine runs the same kind of trades that top centralized exchanges handle, except it charges no gas and verifies every contract before any token hits the floor.

"Every cycle pushed smaller traders off Ethereum because the fees ate their positions alive," said a team representative. "A $100 swap should not cost $30 in gas before it even fills. That is exactly why we built PepetoSwap, the Pepeto Bridge, and the full exchange from the ground up."

Regarding the Ethereum outlook, the Ethereum price sits at $2,242 (Coinmarketcap) after BlackRock's staking ETF (ETHB) crossed $435 million in assets with $339 million already staked, and Galaxy Digital was named an approved validator on April 9 according to CoinDesk. ETH ETF products pulled in $114.66 million after three straight weeks of outflows, marking the strongest reversal since January. Tom Lee targets $7,000 to $9,000, Fundstrat projects $4,500 by year end, and Arthur Hayes holds $10,000 to $20,000, and all assume institutional capital keeps flowing at this pace.

Even if the Ethereum price hits $7,500, that is still only a 3x from here on a $267 billion token, and no one's life ever changed on a 3x. The real money has always been made in the projects built on top of Ethereum that catch the volume on the way up, and 2026 is handing one of the strongest setups in years to anyone paying attention to what Pepeto is building at presale price.

Crypto News: Pepeto Presale Picks Up Speed While Ethereum Whales Load Before the Breakout

The presale passed $8,920,321, and what is happening inside matters more than any chart. The wallets coming back every round are not retail chasers. Chain records show entries from addresses that held heavy ETH positions across multiple cycles, the same addresses that bought ETH at $0.30 during its 2014 presale and rode it past $4,900. Those holders remember exactly what that early entry felt like, and they have spent every cycle since trying to find the next one. When they do, they never talk about it. They load quietly while everyone else panics, because they learned that the moment the crowd catches on, the price jumps and the window shuts.

That exact pattern played out with Ethereum, with Solana, with BNB, and every time the public found out too late. Right now, those same wallets are filling Pepeto round after round during peak fear, putting in sizes that do not come from guessing. They do not move like this without deep research, and they do not buy while the market bleeds unless they found something big that the rest of the market has not seen yet.

Conclusion

The Ethereum price prediction and the broader crypto news keep pointing up, but the biggest gains in crypto have never come from holding large caps through slow recoveries. They came from presales that nobody took seriously until it was too late. ETH at $0.30, BNB at $0.10, DOGE before the first Elon tweet, every life changing return in this market started with an early entry into something the crowd had not found yet.

For 2026, after looking at the data, there is no other single project worth putting next to Pepeto. This is a rare opportunity, the kind that either makes people proud for life or leaves them in permanent regret, and that is exactly how every previous opportunity in crypto played out. The good news is the Pepeto presale is still open. But with the high demand on the presale access, the sell out is expected within days.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale



