Crypto News: AlphaPepe Announces $800k Raised While Bitcoin Price Prediction Targets $80K Breakout After Global Ceasefire

MONACO, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaPepe has crossed $800,000 in presale capital raised and the pace is accelerating faster than any previous stage. Capital is entering at a rate that draws direct comparisons to the earliest days of meme coins that went on to deliver life-changing returns to early participants. The crypto news around AlphaPepe is building ahead of a planned Q2 2026 exchange listing, stages are finalizing in days not weeks, and wallets are committing serious size as Bitcoin holds above $71,000 following a global ceasefire that triggered $427 million in short liquidations and set the Bitcoin price prediction firmly on a path toward $80,000.





Before getting into what those wallets see and why they are moving now, the Bitcoin price prediction targeting an $80,000 breakout and the global ceasefire reshaping the macro landscape explain why the entire crypto market may be entering a new phase and why the smartest capital is already positioned inside this presale.

Crypto News: AlphaPepe $800K Milestone While the Bitcoin Price Prediction and Global Ceasefire Target $80K

The timing of AlphaPepe crossing $800,000 could not land in a more pivotal crypto news environment. The Bitcoin price prediction has shifted decisively bullish after the US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Pakistan mediating formal negotiations set to begin in Islamabad on April 10. The Strait of Hormuz reopened. Oil crashed 17% below $100 a barrel. Bitcoin vaulted past $72,000, its highest level in three weeks, before consolidating above $71,000 as the market priced in the most significant de-escalation since the conflict began on February 28.

Short sellers betting on continued escalation lost $427 million in 24 hours as the ceasefire announcement triggered a cross-asset unwind that hit crypto, oil, and equity futures simultaneously. The Bitcoin price prediction from analysts now targets the $75,000 to $80,000 zone as the next major resistance according to Finance Magnates reporting , with the $80,000 level representing the breakout threshold that would confirm a full trend reversal from the drawdown that took BTC from $126,000 to the mid-$60,000s. Bernstein maintains its $150,000 year-end target. Fundstrat's Tom Lee projects $200,000 to $250,000. Galaxy CEO Mike Novogratz sees $120,000 to $125,000 as the base case. The ceasefire did not create these forecasts. It removed the obstacle standing between current prices and their realization.

The institutional infrastructure supporting the $80,000 breakout thesis is already in place. Spot Bitcoin ETFs posted $471 million in inflows the session before the ceasefire as investors positioned ahead of Trump's deadline. Strategy has purchased approximately 45,000 BTC in the past 30 days, its highest monthly accumulation since April 2025. BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust holds over 784,000 BTC. Goldman Sachs still expects two Fed rate cuts before year end. Incoming Fed chair Kevin Warsh favors lower rates and takes over in May. Every piece of this setup points toward easier monetary conditions in the second half of 2026, the type of environment that has historically preceded major crypto breakouts.

The Bitcoin price prediction targets $80,000 as the next breakout and $125,000 at the conservative end of institutional forecasts. But even a move to $80,000 represents approximately 12% upside on a $1.4 trillion asset. The wallets that have historically captured the most significant returns in crypto have never done so by riding a large cap through a modest breakout. They identified early-stage opportunities where the product momentum was already building before the macro catalyst confirmed the direction, and one of the strongest setups available right now is AlphaPepe.

AlphaPepe $800K Raised as Ceasefire Capital Rotation Accelerates

AlphaPepe's AI-powered decentralized exchange is the reason capital is entering at this pace while the ceasefire unlocks risk-on conditions that have historically driven early-stage outperformance. The meme coin sector sits at $45 billion but traders still rely on fragmented tools that cannot screen for scam contracts, track whale movements, or execute across chains without friction. AlphaSwap is designed to address all three with AI-driven contract screening, real-time whale tracking, and cross-chain execution on BSC with deployment planned for Q2 2026. The project has completed a full 10/10 BlockSAFU security audit verifying the contract before a single public trade takes place.

Over 7,500 holders have joined so far and AlphaPepe is currently priced at $0.01422 per token. The presale has raised over $800,000 with consistent daily growth in participation even through weeks of extreme fear conditions while competing presales saw activity decline. Token delivery is instant with no vesting and no claim delay. The ceasefire changes the calculus for every participant in crypto. When geopolitical risk recedes and institutional flows accelerate simultaneously, early-stage assets have historically been the first to benefit from the rotation that follows. AlphaPepe's exchange listing is approaching and the trajectory toward $1 million raised at this pace suggests the market is already pricing in what comes after launch.

Conclusion

The crypto news around Bitcoin holding $71,000, the Bitcoin price prediction targeting an $80,000 breakout, and the global ceasefire progressing toward formal negotiations in Islamabad all suggest the market has reached the type of inflection point that has historically rewarded early positioning. The wallets entering AlphaPepe's presale as the largest geopolitical overhang of 2026 lifts are following the same pattern that has defined every previous cycle. The participants who positioned during peak uncertainty and held through to the turning point captured the most significant returns, and those who waited for the breakout to confirm entered at materially higher levels.

Stages close faster every day while each round that fills pushes the entry cost higher. The AlphaPepe official website is where participants evaluating early-stage crypto opportunities ahead of the Q2 2026 exchange listing are entering right now. The ceasefire just removed the largest risk factor of 2026 and the window at current presale pricing is narrowing as the project approaches $1 million raised.

CLICK TO VISIT ALPHAPEPE OFFICIAL WEBSITE

FAQs

What is the Bitcoin price prediction after the global ceasefire?

Analysts target $75,000 to $80,000 as the next breakout zone following the US-Iran ceasefire that triggered $427 million in short liquidations. Bernstein maintains $150,000 by year end, Fundstrat projects $200,000 to $250,000, and Galaxy sees $120,000 to $125,000 as the base case.

Why has AlphaPepe raised $800,000 during the ceasefire rally?

AlphaPepe is building an AI-powered DEX with contract screening, whale tracking, and cross-chain execution. The ceasefire unlocked risk-on conditions that historically benefit early-stage assets first, accelerating presale participation past $800,000 with over 7,500 holders.

Website: https://alphapepe.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/alphapepejoin

X: https://x.com/alphapepebsc

Contact:

Jack Duffy

contact@alphapepe.io

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