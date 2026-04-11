Crypto News: Pepeto Declare $8.94 Raised While Bitcoin Price Prediction Shift After Trump Says Hormuz Opens Soon

Dubai, UAE, April 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pepeto presale keeps moving toward launch on tier 1 exchanges including Binance, and the attention this project is pulling has no match in the presale market this year. Crypto news shows Pepeto search volume climbing in every country, and investor entries jumped hard this week, which tells you something larger is taking shape.

What makes this crypto news moment matter even more is the timing, because while fear controls the headlines, the bitcoin price and Ethereum are both building momentum toward new all time highs, and knowing why that shift is coming and why smart capital is picking Pepeto is exactly what this article breaks down.

Pepeto Advances While Bitcoin Price Prediction Shifts With Crypto News Points to a Turning Point

Pepeto crossed $8,943,183 in presale this week while the Fear and Greed Index sat at 16, and the reason that number matters is what is happening around it. Trump told reporters on April 11 that the Strait of Hormuz will reopen "fairly soon" as VP Vance landed in Islamabad for direct talks with Iran, according to CNBC, and historically every time global tension cools down, the capital that sat frozen on the sidelines floods back into risk assets, and crypto catches the first wave every time.

But this time there is something that no prior cycle had. The United States government holds a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, which means when BTC climbs the government's own holdings grow with it, and that gives policymakers a real money incentive to back this market instead of fighting it.

That is the backdrop behind what Wall Street is now calling for. JP Morgan set the bitcoin price prediction as high as $170,000 for this cycle according to CNBC, and Standard Chartered bumped its Ethereum call to $25,000 by 2028 after tracking wallets that grabbed 3.8% of all ETH since June 2025 per CoinMarketCap. The bitcoin price sits at $72,848 after a 5% weekly bounce on the ceasefire, but even at the highest target that is still just a 2.3x from here, and Ethereum at $25,000 is a solid return over two years but not soon. Those numbers protect wealth. They do not build it.

The gains that shape a bull cycle never come from large caps alone. Even whales add presale positions because that is where the multiples live. This week, whale wallets started buying into Pepeto at size, and crypto news has not caught up to what they already figured out.

Pepeto Project In focus As Whale Wallets Already Inside

The answer sits in what Pepeto actually built. One trading layer that connects Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana into a single experience where gas fees vanish, any coin is one click away with no platform hopping, and AI checks every trade for exploits before it goes through. Every transaction through the exchange puts buy pressure on the Pepeto token, the same engine that pushed BNB past $90 billion and into the top five.

Past the utility, what makes this project stand apart is the speed at which it is spreading. The crypto news cycle brings back memories of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, and this time people refuse to let it pass.

The record on meme coins speaks for itself. Dogecoin hit $90 billion with nothing behind it but a meme and one Elon Musk post. A warehouse manager named Rob put $8,000 into Shiba Inu in February 2021 and walked away with $1.5 million after quitting his job, according to Fortune. Pepeto carries that same viral heat but with tools every trader will use, and there is no stronger proof than $8,943,183 raised in presale while the market sat in extreme fear. Nobody sends money into crypto during fear unless the conviction runs deep. This crypto news cycle is the setup that built every fortune in crypto history, and for the first time all of it lives in a single token sale at once.

Conclusion

When the bitcoin price breaks its record and Ethereum runs behind it, altcoins ride the same wave. That rule holds every cycle, and no altcoin right now carries what Pepeto carries, a presale still open with whale wallets coming in at a pace that tells you the potential here is real. The crypto news is clear, the presale is still live, and asking any crypto millionaire how they got there gets the same answer: grabbing a meme token while the charts were bleeding. Rob from the Shiba Inu story is the proof, where wallets that got in just before the Binance listing turned a few hours of timing into generational wealth.

The bitcoin price prediction says the next leg up is loading, the presale on Pepeto is still open, but the pace of this raise proves it could close any day. And when it does, nothing stings harder than watching others cash out on a project you studied and chose to skip.

Click Here To Enter The Pepeto Presale Before The Binance Listing

FAQs

What is the bitcoin price prediction for 2026?

The bitcoin price forecast ranges from $72,848 today to $170,000 per JP Morgan, backed by the U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and ceasefire momentum.

Is Pepeto a safe presale to enter during a correction?

Pepeto is successfully audited by SolidProof and the project has raised $8,943,183 during extreme fear, strong signal of safety and potential.



