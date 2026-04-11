Safe Money Report Under Investigation: Martin Weiss's 2026 "Age of Chaos" Report Outlines Six-Step Framework Addressing Dollar Instability, Gold, and Bitcoin Amid Rising Market Volatility

Palm Beach Gardens, FL, April 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Note: This publication contains affiliate links. A commission may be earned if a subscription is completed through links in this content, at no additional cost to the reader. This is not investment advice. Investing involves risk, including potential loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Readers are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.

A newly released 2026 research report from Weiss Ratings introduces what it describes as an "Age of Chaos" across global financial markets, highlighting shifting volatility patterns and increased attention toward alternative assets including gold, Bitcoin, and farmland.

The report outlines multiple market conditions the company states are creating unusual investment dynamics — and presents a six-step framework the company describes as a structured approach for evaluating market conditions and portfolio risk during periods of extended uncertainty.

The report includes the following sections outlining its framework, methodology, and supporting materials.

View the current Safe Money Report offer (official Weiss Ratings page)

What the 2026 "Age of Chaos" Report Covers

The report is presented by Martin Weiss, founder of Weiss Ratings, LLC — a Palm Beach Gardens, Florida-based financial research and ratings company that the company states has operated for over 50 years. Weiss Ratings describes itself in its published terms of service as strictly a financial research publishing firm, not a registered investment adviser.

The report's central thesis, as presented by Weiss, holds that a convergence of macroeconomic forces — dollar instability, trade policy disruption, Federal Reserve monetary expansion, and rapid technological change — has created what he characterizes as an unusually volatile and unpredictable investment environment. The company frames this not as a short-term condition but as a structural shift likely to persist for a decade or more.

The promotional materials feature Weiss presenting from a farm in Brazil, where the company states he maintains active interests in agricultural assets. The report is presented as a time-sensitive update based on current market conditions, with Weiss describing his return from retirement as a direct response to what the company characterizes as an unusually consequential period for investors.

The company states its ratings system has been ranked by an SEC-sponsored independent study as having the top profit track record among financial ratings firms, and that a Wall Street Journal comparative analysis placed Weiss Ratings above major institutional firms for stock ratings accuracy. These represent the company's own statements regarding third-party assessments; readers may wish to review those sourced studies and consult a qualified financial professional before making decisions.

Market Conditions Highlighted in the Report

The 2026 Age of Chaos report identifies several interconnected market dynamics the company states are shaping the current investment environment:

Dollar pressure: The report presents what it describes as compounding pressure on the U.S. dollar — tracing a trajectory from the 1971 end of the gold standard through post-2008 monetary expansion to current trade tensions. Weiss's thesis holds that trade war outcomes across likely scenarios tend to weaken dollar positioning, creating inflationary pressure and reducing the relative value of dollar-denominated assets.

Market disconnects: The report uses observable market events — including instances where stocks declined despite strong earnings reports — as supporting evidence for what it characterizes as unusually disconnected market behavior. These are presented as illustrations of the broader volatility thesis, not as actionable investment signals.

Rising alternative asset attention: Amid increasing volatility across traditional equity and fixed income markets, the report places particular emphasis on what it describes as historically resilient alternative asset categories. Gold, Bitcoin, and farmland are each presented as playing distinct roles within a volatility-oriented positioning framework.

The company's required risk disclosure, included in its terms of service, states that no representation is made that any account will achieve specific profits or losses, and that hypothetical performance results have inherent limitations. The market conditions presented in this report represent Weiss's analytical framework — not guaranteed forecasts.

Overview of the Six-Step Framework Presented

The report's core deliverable is described as a six-step plan for what the company frames as positioning portfolios during periods of volatility. Each step is detailed in the report and associated bonus materials:

Step 1 — Liquidity prioritization: The framework recommends focusing on investments meeting minimum liquidity thresholds — specifically, a market cap of at least $250 million and average daily trading volume of at least 100,000 shares. The rationale presented is maintaining the flexibility to enter and exit positions quickly. A dedicated bonus report covers the company's methodology for identifying liquid investment vehicles.

Step 2 — Low-rated holdings identification: The Weiss Ratings system generates what the company calls an "X-List" — currently described as covering more than 6,000 U.S. stocks the system rates unfavorably. The report presents removing these low-rated holdings as a foundational step in the framework. The complete list is provided to subscribers.

Step 3 — High-rated stock identification: The framework identifies a subset of stocks the Weiss system currently rates highly across sectors the company describes as relatively resilient to tariff and supply chain exposure — including communications, consumer staples, energy, and insurance. These represent the system's current ratings output, not personalized investment recommendations.

Step 4 — Gold exposure: The report presents gold as what it describes as the most reliable historical hedge during periods of dollar weakness and inflation. The company references gold's long-term price trajectory since 1971 as supporting data. A bonus report details the company's approach to gold acquisition, storage considerations, and what it describes as common gold investment mistakes to avoid.

Step 5 — Bitcoin positioning: The report presents Bitcoin as an asset that has historically shown independent performance patterns relative to traditional markets — and outpaced gold returns over specific measured periods the company cites. The materials acknowledge that Bitcoin is subject to periodic bear markets and a four-year cycle the company's team monitors. As with all assets referenced in this report, past performance does not guarantee future results. A cryptocurrency ratings report covering the company's current assessments of individual coins is included with the subscription.

Step 6 — Farmland exposure: The framework presents agricultural land as an asset the company describes as having demonstrated strong return characteristics during inflationary periods. The approach does not require direct land ownership — a publicly traded vehicle for accessing farmland exposure is detailed in the associated bonus report. The company states historical average annual farmland returns have been approximately 11%; past performance does not guarantee future results.

Asset Trends Referenced: Gold, Bitcoin, and Beyond

At a time when market volatility continues to draw increased investor attention, the report places particular emphasis on three alternative asset categories — framing them not as speculative positions but as what the company describes as structurally motivated allocations.

On gold: The report traces gold's long-term trajectory from its 1971 price point through current levels, presenting this history as evidence of gold's role as a dollar hedge during periods of monetary stress. The company's bonus materials cover multiple gold acquisition formats and detail what it describes as a specific legal structure that has historically been exempt from government confiscation orders — a reference to a 1933 executive order the report uses as historical context.

On Bitcoin: The report references Bitcoin's performance relative to gold over specific historical periods and cites several macroeconomic stress events during which Bitcoin showed positive returns while traditional markets declined. The company acknowledges Bitcoin's volatility and periodic drawdowns, characterizing these as cyclical rather than structural. Rising institutional adoption — including participation from major financial firms — is cited as supporting the asset's growing role in portfolio construction. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

On farmland: The report presents global farmland — with particular focus on South American agricultural land — as benefiting from what the company describes as structural demand driven by food security concerns, trade disruption dynamics, and the relative scarcity of high-quality agricultural land. The report notes this region holds a significant share of the world's freshwater resources and agricultural potential, citing a Wall Street Journal reference to its positioning in global trade dynamics.

How the Weiss Ratings System Is Described

A central component of the Safe Money Report value proposition is access to the Weiss Ratings methodology — the company's proprietary quantitative system for rating securities, financial institutions, and cryptocurrencies.

The company describes the system as built on historical financial data, balance sheet metrics, liquidity measures, and performance indicators — processed through mathematical formulas the company states are free from subjective judgment or external commercial influence. Weiss Ratings states it does not accept compensation from any entity it rates, which the company presents as the foundation of its independence claim.

According to the company's published disclosures, the system currently covers more than 53,000 stocks, ETFs, mutual funds, banks, insurance companies, and cryptocurrencies. Safe Money Report subscribers receive access to these ratings as part of their subscription.

The company's terms of service include a required risk disclosure specifying that hypothetical performance results have inherent limitations; that hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk; and that no representation is made that results shown in hypothetical materials will be achieved by any specific account. The company's own disclosures describe certain featured gains as atypical — highlighted specifically because they are exceptional, not because they represent a typical subscriber experience.

Risk Considerations Noted in the Company's Disclosures

The Safe Money Report promotional materials and Weiss Ratings terms of service include several risk considerations the company presents directly. These are worth noting:

On investment risk: The company's terms state that trading in stocks, ETFs, precious metals, cryptocurrencies, and other assets is considered speculative and involves the risk of loss. The terms recommend that capital allocated to speculative investments be limited to money investors can afford to risk without affecting daily expenses, retirement plans, or education funding.

On data accuracy: The company's terms note that most information is derived from primary sources including government agencies and publicly traded companies, but that accuracy is not independently verified. The terms state that Weiss Ratings cannot assure information is complete or accurate, and does not guarantee the success of any investment decision made using its data.

On personalized advice: The company's terms explicitly state that the service is not intended as customized recommendations to buy, hold, or sell securities, or to claim that any investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. Such recommendations may only be made by a personal adviser or broker selected by the individual investor.

On capital preservation goals: The company's terms state that investors whose primary goal for a portion of their funds is capital preservation should consider conservative instruments such as short-term U.S. Treasury securities — not the speculative positions the newsletter covers.

These risk considerations are drawn directly from Weiss Ratings' published terms of service and represent the company's own disclosures regarding the nature and limitations of its research.

What the Report Emphasizes — and What It Does Not Address

While the 2026 Age of Chaos report places significant emphasis on alternative asset exposure and volatility-driven portfolio positioning, several areas receive limited treatment in the promotional materials:

The report does not explore downside scenarios for the alternative assets it features — including extended gold consolidation periods, Bitcoin bear market drawdowns, or the liquidity constraints associated with farmland investment vehicles.

The report does not address tax implications of the asset allocations it describes — including the treatment of cryptocurrency gains, precious metals classified as collectibles under U.S. tax code, or the specific structure of farmland investment vehicles.

The report presents the Age of Chaos thesis as the primary analytical frame. Alternative interpretations of current market conditions — including views held by analysts who do not anticipate extended dollar weakness or sustained commodity outperformance — are not addressed.

The report does not detail how this framework applies across different investor profiles — including investors at or near retirement, those with concentrated equity positions, or those with limited risk tolerance.

Readers may wish to review additional sources and consult a qualified financial professional before making decisions based on any of the frameworks presented here.

Accessing the Full Report and Additional Materials

Safe Money Report is available as an annual subscription. According to the company's offer page at the time of publication (April 2026), the promotional price is $49 for the first year, discounted from the stated regular price of $129 per year. All pricing is subject to change; verify current pricing on the official offer page before subscribing.

The subscription includes 12 monthly issues delivered on the second Friday of each month, the six bonus research reports described above, the Weiss Ratings Daily e-letter, and access to ratings across more than 53,000 securities.

According to the company's published terms of service, the first-year subscription fee is described as fully refundable if canceled at any point during the first year. After the first year, the subscription auto-renews annually at the then-current rate, with prorated refunds available on any unused balance. The company's terms state that subscribers may retain all bonus reports and issues received even if they cancel within the first year.

For complete and current refund and cancellation terms, review the Weiss Ratings Terms and Conditions before subscribing, as policies are subject to update.

For questions, the company's published contact information is as follows:

Phone (USA): 1-877-934-7778

Phone (International): +1-561-627-3300

Hours: Monday–Friday, 9:00 AM–5:30 PM ET

Email: contactus@weissinc.com

Address: Weiss Ratings, LLC, 11780 US Highway 1, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33408-3080

View the current Safe Money Report offer (official Weiss Ratings page)

Disclaimers

Investment Risk Disclaimer: Investing involves risk, including potential loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The stock ratings, investment themes, and analysis presented in Safe Money Report promotional materials represent the methodology and editorial perspective of Weiss Ratings and should not be construed as personalized investment advice. Always conduct independent research and consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.

Publisher's Exclusion Notice: According to Weiss Ratings' published terms of service, the company operates as a financial research publisher and states it functions under the publisher's exclusion from investment adviser registration. The service provides general financial information and research; it does not provide individualized investment advice. All subscribers receive the same research regardless of their personal financial situation, risk tolerance, or investment goals.

Results Disclaimer: Stock examples and performance figures cited in Safe Money Report promotional materials represent historical selections highlighted by Weiss Ratings. According to the company's own required risk disclosure statement, featured gains are described as atypical and are presented specifically because they are exceptional — not because they represent typical subscriber results. Individual investor outcomes vary significantly based on entry timing, position sizing, holding period, and broader market conditions. Losses are possible and have occurred for subscribers. Hypothetical performance results have inherent limitations as described in the company's published terms.

Affiliate Disclosure: This content contains affiliate links. If a subscription is completed through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the reader. This compensation does not influence the accuracy, neutrality, or integrity of the information presented. All descriptions are based on publicly available information from Weiss Ratings' official website, offer page, and published terms of service.

Pricing Disclaimer: All subscription pricing, promotional offers, and refund terms mentioned reflect publicly available information at the time of publication (April 2026) and are subject to change without notice. Always verify current pricing and terms on the official Safe Money Report offer page and in the Weiss Ratings Terms and Conditions before subscribing.

Publisher Note: All descriptions are based on publicly available information from Weiss Ratings' official materials. Readers are encouraged to verify all details directly with the company before making decisions.