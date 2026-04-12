UniX AI Claims First Real-Home Deployment of Mass-Produced Humanoid Robot Panther

Suzhou, Jiangsu, April 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global embodied intelligence and humanoid robotics leader UniX AI today announced a major milestone: its third-generation humanoid robot Panther has successfully completed full-stack, continuous multi-task validation in real, unmodified household environments—without staging, scripting, or laboratory constraints.

The robot demonstrated end-to-end execution of complex domestic tasks including waking users, making beds, preparing breakfast, whole-home cleaning, and object organization.

This breakthrough marks Panther as the world’s first mass-producible, commercially viable service humanoid robot deployed in real households, breaking through the long-standing industry limitation of laboratory demonstrations and structured environments, and officially ushering humanoid robotics from the “demonstration era” into the “home commercialization era.”





Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fsHBGvXc-Js

Breaking the Industry’s Final Barrier: From “Performance” to “Household Service”

For years, the global humanoid robotics industry has been constrained by two distinct development paths:

One category focuses on humanoid appearance and motion demonstrations, limited to highly structured environments such as laboratories and exhibition halls, unable to cope with real-world complexity.

Another category targets industrial and warehouse environments, achieving stable efficiency in standardized settings but lacking adaptability to dynamic, unstructured, and human-populated household environments.

The home has long been considered the most difficult application scenario for humanoid robots—an industry “no-go zone” characterized by narrow and irregular spaces, congested pathways, frequent occlusions, dynamic interference from humans and pets, and highly coupled multi-task dependencies requiring constant interruption and replanning.

UniX AI Founder and CEO Fengyu Yang stated:

“The real challenge of humanoid robotics has never been making machines look human, but enabling them to reliably complete task execution in unpredictable real-world environments.”

With this breakthrough, Panther establishes itself as the world’s first mass-producible humanoid robot capable of real household deployment for commercial service, a defining milestone that has rapidly driven strong market attention.

Appearance at Morgan Stanley Summit Attracts Strong Global Investor Interest

Fred Yang, founder of UniX AI, was invited to speak at the Morgan Stanley China Summit 2026, delivering a keynote titled "Pathways to Commercialization of Embodied Intelligence." The presentation marked the first comprehensive disclosure of Panther’s breakthroughs in real-world household testing and its commercialization roadmap.

As a Gen Z founder, Dr. Fred Yang holds a Ph.D. from Yale University and a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science and Business from the University of Michigan. He is also a Distinguished Undergraduate Scientist of the North American Computer Association and a world-class expert in the field of vision and haptics. Having published more than 15 papers at top computer science conferences such as CVPR and ICCV, he has led the development of several world-class achievements, including UniTouch, the world’s first multimodal haptic large model, and Touch and Go, the largest existing vision-haptic dataset, laying a solid foundation for the company’s core technologies.

Following the session, the content generated strong reactions from attendees, with multiple top-tier U.S. dollar funds and global investment institutions expressing significant interest in the household robotics sector.

Discussions centered on market scale potential, technological barriers, and mass production capabilities for high-end service robotics, with a consensus view that UniX AI has effectively opened the next major commercialization frontier in humanoid robotics.

Inside Panther: Why It Is a Truly Functional Home-Capable Humanoid Robot

Panther’s core advantage is not parameter accumulation, but a design philosophy fully centered on real household pain points. Each capability directly addresses critical challenges in domestic environments.

Product details: https://www.unix-group.ai/panther/2023.html

1. Hardware & Mobility: Designed for Narrow, Cluttered Home Spaces

Panther is equipped with a high-performance, cost-effective hardware core dedicated to embodied intelligence, featuring a full-size humanoid structure and the world’s first mass-produced 8-DOF bionic robotic arms. Combined with a 48V high-voltage drive (high power and stable control), an omnidirectional four-wheel steering system (flexible maneuvering in compact spaces), and a maximum computing power of 2070 TOPS plus rich open interfaces, it provides support for reliable operation and subsequent development.

Adopting a wheeled dual-arm architecture, Panther addresses pain points such as narrow spaces and congested pathways in home environments. Compared with its predecessor, the Wanda 2.0, its 80cm vertical lifting stroke enables ground-contact operations, covering full-height task chains including low-position picking, shelf operations, and bridging the key gap between "completing a single action" and "running a full task chain."

The world’s first mass-produced 8-DOF bionic robotic arms serve as its core. The dual-arm payload capacity is 12 kg. in dual-arm collaboration and combined with the 80cm vertical stroke, they can flexibly complete household tasks such as countertop operations and cleaning, ensuring the reliable execution of complex, continuous tasks.

2. AI System: Solving Occlusion, Interference, and Dynamic Environments

Panther leverages UniX AI’s proprietary core systems to maintain stable operation in unpredictable home environments:

UniFlex Cross-Space Task Generalization System

Enables rapid spatial understanding of unfamiliar homes and adapts to varying layouts for task migration.

UniTouch Multimodal Perception System

Fuses vision and tactile feedback to assess object weight, material, and grip state in real time, ensuring stable handling of fragile and irregular objects.

UniCortex Long-Horizon Task Planning System

Decomposes complex tasks (e.g., breakfast preparation or whole-home cleaning) into executable sequences, enabling interruption, replanning, and task resumption without losing continuity.

This system combination enables long-horizon task stability in unstructured environments—key to differentiating Panther from demonstration-only robotics systems.

3. Endurance & Practicality: Full-Day Home Operation

Panther offers 8–16 hours of continuous operation, sufficient for full-day household service tasks.

With an adaptive gripper system, it can handle tableware, clothing, small appliances, and cleaning tools—enabling long-term, practical usability rather than short demonstration cycles.

From Mass Production to Household Deployment: Building a Differentiated Competitive Moat

Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Suzhou, China, UniX AI is a technology company specializing in humanoid robotics R&D, mass production, and global deployment.

The company has built an integrated system covering R&D to scalable delivery, supported by global top-tier talent in algorithms, engineering, and supply chain management.

UniX AI is not starting from scratch: its second-generation product, Wanda 2.0 , achieved stable mass production in 2025 with monthly deliveries exceeding 100 units, deployed across hotels, property management, retail, and education sectors.

In August 2025, UniX AI robots also achieved top rankings at the World Humanoid Robot Games, winning hotel cleaning and reception service championships, validating performance in real-world complex environments.

The launch of Panther marks UniX AI’s strategic expansion from commercial service robotics into the home robotics market, making it one of the few global companies with both commercial-scale deployment and household-grade robotics capability.

Core Differentiation

Scenario-first design, not demo-first development

All technologies are built for real-world task execution rather than laboratory performance. Mass production capability already established

Not a prototype-stage company; supports a mature supply chain and 100+ units/month delivery capacity. Full-stack proprietary technology moat

UniFlex, UniTouch, and UniCortex form a deeply integrated core technology stack. First real household validation globally

Successfully completed unscripted, continuous execution in real home environments—no comparable competitor exists.

Industry Milestone: From “Demonstration Intelligence” to “Execution Intelligence”

Industry experts widely view Panther’s real-world household deployment as a defining turning point for humanoid robotics, marking a transition from demonstration-driven attention to execution-driven value creation.

This breakthrough redefines the standard for service humanoid robots and unlocks the global high-end service robotics market.

UniX AI has identified the United States, Europe, and the Middle East as key overseas markets, targeting high-net-worth households with commercial-grade service robotics solutions.

In China, Panther has rapidly gained public attention as the “first humanoid robot deployed in real homes globally,” becoming a breakout technology product.

In global capital markets, the household robotics sector has also gained renewed momentum, with UniX AI’s breakthrough accelerating investor focus on the category.

About UniX AI

UniX AI , founded in 2024 and headquartered in Suzhou, China, focuses on the R&D, mass production, and real-world deployment of general-purpose humanoid robots. The company is committed to becoming a global scenario-driven robotics service provider, delivering end-to-end humanoid robot services across the full lifecycle.Bringing together world-class talent across algorithms, engineering, product design, and supply chain, the company has independently developed core technologies including UniTouch, UniFlex, and UniCortex. UniX AI’s product matrix includes the Wanda series, the Martian bipedal robot, and the newly launched Panther series.

Website: www.unix-group.ai

Business Contact: global@unix-group.ai



