Crypto News: AlphaPepe Stage 12 Nears Sell Out While XRP Price Prediction Targets $10 Following New Clarity Act Victory

MONACO, April 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaPepe Stage 12 is nearing sell out and the next stage brings another price increase. Capital is entering at a pace that draws direct comparisons to the earliest days of meme coins that went on to deliver life-changing returns to early participants. The crypto news around AlphaPepe is building ahead of a planned Q2 2026 exchange listing, stages are finalizing in days, and wallets are committing serious size as the XRP price prediction shifts toward $10 following a pivotal moment for the CLARITY Act that could redefine how digital assets are classified under federal law.

Before getting into what those wallets see and why they are moving now, the XRP price prediction and the CLARITY Act progress reshaping the regulatory landscape explain why the entire crypto market may be approaching a structural repricing event and why informed capital is already positioned inside this presale.

Crypto News: AlphaPepe Stage 12 Nears Sell Out While the XRP Price Prediction and CLARITY Act Victory Point to $10

The timing of AlphaPepe's Stage 12 nearing sell out could not land in a more charged crypto news environment. The XRP price prediction has shifted decisively after the CLARITY Act cleared a critical legislative hurdle. The bill would classify XRP as a digital commodity under federal law, giving banks and asset managers the statutory clarity they need to deploy capital at scale. The Senate Banking Committee is targeting a markup in late April with a mid-2026 floor vote, and Galaxy's Alex Thorn has stated the bill is unlikely to pass in 2026 if it does not clear committee by April, making the next three weeks the most consequential window in XRP's history.

The XRP price prediction from analysts now reaches as high as $10 if the CLARITY Act passes. Most analysts place the range between $5 and $10 for a post-legislation repricing. Standard Chartered originally set an $8 target contingent on the bill passing, projecting $4 to $8 billion in total XRP ETF inflows. Some projections have gone even further, with one analysis forecasting $15 to $30 based on bank adoption and cross-border settlement volume flowing through the XRP Ledger. At $1.35, reaching $10 represents approximately 640% upside, but every percentage point of that move depends on legislation clearing five separate hurdles on a timeline measured in weeks not quarters.

The institutional positioning behind the XRP price prediction is already visible. XRP led all digital assets in ETF inflows last week, accounting for 53% of the total $224 million that entered crypto funds globally according to CoinDesk . XRP spot ETFs recorded $119.6 million in weekly inflows, the largest since December. Six XRP spot ETFs have now crossed $1 billion in combined assets under management. The ceasefire between the US and Iran added a macro tailwind, sending XRP briefly above $1.38 before consolidating near $1.35. The combination of regulatory momentum and geopolitical de-escalation is creating the exact conditions that have preceded every major XRP repricing in history.

The XRP price prediction targets $10 under optimal conditions. That is approximately 640% upside on a $77 billion market cap asset that requires the CLARITY Act to pass, ETF inflows to scale to $5 billion or more, and macro tailwinds to hold through the legislative process. The wallets that have historically captured the most significant returns in crypto have rarely done so by waiting for a large cap to clear five legislative hurdles on someone else's timeline. They identified early-stage opportunities where the momentum was already building in the data, and one of the strongest setups available right now is AlphaPepe.

AlphaPepe Stage 12 Nears Sell Out as Capital Positions Ahead of the Next Price Rise

AlphaPepe's AI-powered decentralized exchange is the reason capital is entering at this pace while XRP holders wait for a Senate vote that may or may not arrive on schedule. The meme coin sector sits at $45 billion but traders still rely on fragmented tools that cannot screen for scam contracts, track whale movements, or execute across chains without friction. AlphaSwap is designed to address all three with AI-driven contract screening, real-time whale tracking, and cross-chain execution on BSC with deployment planned for Q2 2026. The project has completed a full 10/10 BlockSAFU security audit verifying the contract before a single public trade takes place.

Over 7,500 holders have joined so far and AlphaPepe is currently priced at $0.01422 per token. The presale has raised over $800,000 with consistent daily growth in participation even as broader market sentiment remains fragile. Token delivery is instant with no vesting and no claim delay. While XRP requires the CLARITY Act to clear the Senate Banking Committee, survive a floor vote, and reach the President's desk before the legislative window closes, AlphaPepe's next catalysts are the exchange listing and AI DEX launch, both measured in weeks. Stage 12 is nearing sell out and the next stage brings a price increase that rewards participants who entered before the transition.

Conclusion

The crypto news around the XRP price prediction targeting $10, the CLARITY Act approaching its most critical legislative window, and institutional capital flowing into XRP ETFs at the fastest pace since December all highlight why the next three weeks could reshape the digital asset landscape. The wallets entering AlphaPepe's Stage 12 before the next price increase are following the same pattern that has defined every previous cycle. The participants who positioned in early-stage opportunities while the market waited for large-cap catalysts to confirm captured the most significant returns, and those who waited entered at materially higher levels.

Stages close faster every day while each round that fills pushes the entry cost higher. The AlphaPepe official website is where participants evaluating early-stage crypto opportunities ahead of the Q2 2026 exchange listing are entering right now. Stage 12 is nearing sell out and the window at current pricing is closing.

CLICK TO VISIT ALPHAPEPE OFFICIAL WEBSITE

FAQs

Can XRP reach $10 if the CLARITY Act passes?

Most analysts project XRP between $5 and $10 if the CLARITY Act clears Congress, with Standard Chartered targeting $8 and some forecasts reaching $15 to $30 based on institutional adoption and cross-border settlement volume.

Why is AlphaPepe Stage 12 nearing sell out?

AlphaPepe is building an AI-powered DEX with contract screening, whale tracking, and cross-chain execution. The presale has raised over $800,000 with 7,500+ holders, and Stage 12 is the last opportunity to enter before the next scheduled price increase.

Contact:

Jack Duffy

contact@alphapepe.io

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