ImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX) Investors: May 26, 2026, Filing Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action - Contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

Did you buy IBRX securities between January 19, 2026, and March 24, 2026?

Affected IBRX Investor Summary

Who: ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) What: Securities fraud class action lawsuit filed

Securities fraud class action lawsuit filed Class Period: January 19, 2026 through March 24, 2026

January 19, 2026 through March 24, 2026 Deadline to Seek Lead Plaintiff Status: May 26, 2026

May 26, 2026 Key Lawsuit Allegations: Material misstatements and/or omissions concerning the company’s lead biologic product, Anktiva.

Material misstatements and/or omissions concerning the company’s lead biologic product, Anktiva. Investor Action: Contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) for recovery options

RADNOR, Pa., April 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com), a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, informs investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against ImmunityBio, Inc. (ImmunityBio) (NASDAQ: IBRX) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired ImmunityBio securities between January 19, 2026, and March 24, 2026, inclusive. The lawsuit is filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California and is captioned Douglas v. ImmunityBio, Inc., Case No. 2:26-cv-03261 (C.D. Cal.). Investors have until May 26, 2026, to file for lead plaintiff status.

CONTACT KTMC TO DISCUSS YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS:

If you purchased or acquired ImmunityBio securities and have lost money on your investment, you are encouraged to contact KTMC attorney Jonathan Naji, Esq. at:

(484) 270-1453

info@ktmc.com

https://www.ktmc.com/ibrx-immunitybio-inc-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=Globe&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ibrx&mktm=PR

There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.

Learn more about ImmunityBio, Inc. on YouTube:

IMMUNITYBIO, INC. CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT - COMPLAINT ALLEGATION SUMMARY:

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) ImmunityBio’s claim that Anktiva is a cancer vaccine was false; (2) ImmunityBio’s Executive Chairman and Global Scientific and Medical Officer materially overstated Anktiva’s capabilities; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Why did ImmunityBio’s Stock Drop?

On March 24, 2026, Bloomberg reported that ImmunityBio had receive a Warning Letter from the FDA stating that the company’s Executive Chairman and Global Chief Scientific and Medical Officer, Patrick Soon-Shiong, made inaccurate claims on a podcast regarding ImmunityBio’s lead biologic product, Anktiva, including that the drug “can cure and even prevent all cancer.” The FDA thus “determined that the TV ad and podcast [for Anktiva] are false or misleading” and “make the distribution of the drug in violation of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.”

On this news, ImmunityBio’s stock price fell $1.98 per share, or 21.12%, to close at $7.42 per share on March 24, 2026.

WHAT IBRX INVESTORS CAN DO NOW:

File to be lead plaintiff by May 26, 2026. Contact KTMC for a free case evaluation. All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you. Retain counsel of choice or take no action.





THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS FOR IMMUNITYBIO, INC. INVESTORS:

ImmunityBio investors may, no later than May 26, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages ImmunityBio investors to contact the firm for more information.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP (KTMC):

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (KTMC) is a leading U.S. plaintiff-side law firm focused on securities-fraud class actions and global investor protection. The firm represents individual investors as well as institutions, such as major pension funds, asset managers, and international investors. KTMC has led some of the largest recoveries in securities litigation and has been recognized by peers and the legal media with numerous accolades, including The National Law Journal’s Plaintiff’s Hot List and Trailblazers in Plaintiffs' Law, BTI Consulting Group’s Honor Roll of Most Feared Law Firms, The Legal Intelligencer’s Class Action Firm of the Year, Lawdragon’s Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers, and Law360’s Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar. The firm operates globally with offices in Pennsylvania and California. KTMC has recovered over $25 billion for our clients and the classes they represent. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com. The complaint in this matter was not filed by KTMC.

CONTACT:

Jonathan Naji, Esq.

(484) 270-1453

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

info@ktmc.com



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