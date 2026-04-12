Kornit Digital Acquires PrintFactory to Accelerate the Industry’s Transition to Digital, On-Demand Production

ROSH-HA'AYIN, Israel, April 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (“Kornit Digital”, “Kornit” or the “Company”), a global pioneer in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion and textile production, today announced its acquisition of PrintFactory, a global Netherlands-based technology leader of cloud-native workflow, color management and production automation software. The acquisition represents a strategic step in Kornit’s mission to accelerate the digital transformation of the global fashion and textile industry.

By integrating PrintFactory’s automation capabilities into its platform, Kornit strengthens its ability to connect demand generation, production workflow and fulfillment into one continuous digital ecosystem.

Digitizing the Global Screen-Printing Market

The global screen-printing market represents one of the largest production segments in apparel decoration, yet it remains heavily dependent on analog processes.

While demand for digital production continues to accelerate, many large producers still face significant operational barriers when transitioning from traditional production processes to digital manufacturing, including managing complex workflows, the need to coordinate multiple technologies, streamlining connectivity within IT environments, and overcoming the challenge of maintaining consistent production output across different production lines. PrintFactory's technology addresses these gaps.

PrintFactory’s platform enables unified production workflow management and consistent output across mixed technology environments, allowing producers to operate with predictable results regardless of the technologies deployed on the production floor. By simplifying the transition to digital production, the acquisition supports Kornit’s strategy to penetrate the massive screen-printing market and unlock significant growth opportunities.

Driving Efficiencies, Industrial Quality and Consistency at Scale

For global brands and large-scale production networks, workflow automation, production visibility, and consistent output are not just technical features, they are business requirements. The ability to run efficient operations and maintain repeatable results across multiple production sites and technologies is fundamental to operating distributed manufacturing environments.

PrintFactory’s platform helps producers streamline operations — from file preparation through final output — reducing media and ink waste, while enabling production environments that run faster, leaner and more consistently. These efficiencies are essential for producers transitioning from craft-based production environments to industrial digital manufacturing.

PrintFactory is currently deployed across thousands of production sites worldwide, supporting over 3,500 different models of printing and cutting devices. Its workflow and color management capabilities enable producers to maintain reliable quality across different locations, technologies, and production environments. These capabilities significantly enhance Kornit’s ability to support global brands and industrial producers operating large-scale on-demand manufacturing networks.

Strengthening Customer Engagement and Market Reach

PrintFactory brings more than technology. The company contributes an established global install base, a community of more than 10,000 active users, including several of Kornit's largest customers, strong industry credibility, and a talented team with decades of expertise in production workflow and color management.

By combining workflow automation, color management infrastructure and production technology, Kornit can better support customers designing and operating scalable digital manufacturing operations.

The acquisition further supports Kornit’s strategic shift toward consultative, solution-oriented engagement with customers across the production value chain.

Building the Digital Infrastructure for Fashion and Textiles

The acquisition represents another milestone in Kornit’s broader platform strategy. The Company is building a connected digital infrastructure that spans the entire fashion and textile production value chain.

Within this enhanced architecture:

KornitX enables demand generation, order orchestration and global fulfillment

PrintFactory provides the production workflow and color infrastructure connecting directly to the manufacturing floor

Kornit’s printing technologies, inks and data platforms power the manufacturing layer itself



Together, these capabilities create a continuous digital value chain connecting consumer demand to production and fulfillment through a single integrated infrastructure.

The global fashion and textile industry is moving in this direction, away from isolated production tools and toward connected digital manufacturing environments. Kornit intends to lead this transition.

“This acquisition is about more than workflow or color management,” said Ronen Samuel, Chief Executive Officer of Kornit Digital. “It is about building the digital infrastructure the fashion industry needs to move from analog production to agile, on-demand manufacturing. By connecting demand generation, production workflow and manufacturing through one integrated platform, we are accelerating the industry’s transition to a new production model.”

Erik Strik, CEO of PrintFactory, added, “For more than three decades, PrintFactory has focused on solving real workflow and production challenges for professional print operations. Joining Kornit opens an exciting new chapter. Kornit’s global reach, innovation culture and platform vision will accelerate our roadmap and significantly expand the value we deliver to customers worldwide.”

Transaction Details

Upon closing, expected in the second quarter 2026, PrintFactory will continue to operate from its headquarters in the Netherlands and will maintain its commitment to an open, technology‑agnostic platform, serving its existing global customer base and partners across all markets — including those outside textile and apparel printing, as well as those operating mixed technology environments. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed, and the acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on Kornit’s near-term revenue or earnings.

About PrintFactory

PrintFactory is a specialist provider of cloud-based workflow, RIP, color management and automation solutions for professional print production. With more than 10,000 users globally, the platform enables print operations to reduce waste, improve output consistency, and streamline production processes across complex environments.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion and textile production technologies. The Company offers end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software, and fulfillment services through its global fulfillment network. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more, visit www.kornit.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are characterized by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “planned,” or other similar words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected closing of Kornit’s acquisition of PrintFactory, and Kornit’s objectives, plans and strategies, including statements that address developments that Kornit expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Kornit has based these forward-looking statements on assumptions and assessments made by its management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among other things: Kornit’s degree of success in developing, introducing and selling new or improved products and product enhancements; the extent of Kornit’s ability to increase sales of its systems, ink and consumables; the extent of Kornit’s ability to continue to grow customer adoption of Kornit’s All-Inclusive Click (AIC) model; the development of the market for digital textile printing generally; and those additional factors referred to under “Risk Factors” in Item 3.D of Kornit’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 26, 2026. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and will not be updated by Kornit, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contacts

Craig Librett

Public Relations

Craig.librett@kornit.com

Ingrid Van Loocke

Public Relations – Europe

ingrid@pr4u.be

Investor Contact

Andrew G. Backman

Chief Capital Markets Officer

Andrew.Backman@kornit.com