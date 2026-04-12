Kornit Digital Redefines Apparel Production for the On-Demand Era Unveiling Atlas MATRIX at Konnections 2026

For The First Time, Producers Operate With Complete Flexibility Across Cotton, Polyester, and Blended Fabrics, Printing What They Need, When They Need It At The Highest Retail Quality

Unified, Streamlined Production Significantly Reduces Production Complexity and Labor Requirements, Opens New Revenue Opportunities for Brands and Producers

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., April 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT, “Kornit Digital”, “Kornit”, or the “Company”), a global pioneer in sustainable, on-demand digital fashion and textile production, today unveiled its Atlas MATRIX at Konnections 2026, redefining apparel production in the on-demand era.

Atlas MATRIX is the first unified digital production system designed to deliver true demand-driven manufacturing with complete flexibility across cotton, polyester, and blended fabrics, with no compromise on quality, durability, or efficiency. At its core is Kornit’s proprietary Karbon Shield technology, a breakthrough protection layer preventing dye migration even on the most challenging deep-dyed and sublimated polyester fabrics.

Karbon Shield enables consistent, vibrant, and durable results in a true single-step process, without complex setups or manual intervention, while maintaining a soft hand feel that meets the highest retail standards. The system supports both direct printing using Karbon Shield and transfer on film using Karbon Transfer, ensuring full consistency between decoration methods and opening new possibilities for placement, design flexibility, and product categories. Atlas MATRIX also introduces expanded creative capabilities with two distinct configurations: a neon configuration designed for high-impact sports and performance applications, and a red and green configuration tailored for fashion and brand applications.

“For years, the industry has been constrained by trade-offs, but that is finally changing,” said Ronen Samuel, Chief Executive Officer of Kornit Digital. “Screen printing can deliver strong results on polyester, but requires long setup times, multiple process steps, and additional costs to control dye migration and maintain consistency. Digital solutions, including earlier generations such as Atlas MAX POLY, did meaningfully expand the boundaries of what’s possible, yet performance on polyester depended on fabric type, process tuning, and operational complexity. Atlas MATRIX removes these limitations entirely, opens a massive market opportunity, and firmly positions digital as the new standard for apparel production.”

Atlas MATRIX directly addresses one of the largest opportunities in the apparel industry by transforming how producers manage short- and mid-run jobs. Today, the global screen-printing market represents approximately 14 billion impressions annually, with nearly 6 billion impressions in run lengths below 1,000 units – segments where agility, speed, and flexibility are critical. Notably, about 30 percent of this volume includes polyester and blended materials, commonly used in fast-growing categories like sportswear and athleisure, which demand increasingly higher performance and quality standards. Atlas MATRIX is engineered to unlock this opportunity at scale.

The impact goes beyond polyester, as Atlas MATRIX enables seamless production across cotton, blends, and performance fabrics in a single system, allowing producers to consolidate operations and enter new applications rapidly.

Atlas MATRIX will be available for customer delivery starting early May, including upgrade packages for existing Atlas family systems such as Atlas MAX PLUS and Atlas MAX POLY.

Customers can place orders immediately.

In addition to its unveiling at Konnections 2026, Kornit will showcase Atlas MATRIX with live demonstrations at upcoming global industry events, including FESPA Global Print Expo in Barcelona, May 19–22, 2026.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion and textile production technologies. The Company offers end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software, and fulfillment services through its global fulfillment network. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more, visit www.kornit.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are characterized by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “planned,” or other similar words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to developments in the apparel industry, and Kornit’s objectives, plans and strategies, including statements that address developments that Kornit expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Kornit has based these forward-looking statements on assumptions and assessments made by its management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among other things: Kornit’s degree of success in developing, introducing and selling new or improved products and product enhancements, statements relating to the expected closing of Kornit’s acquisition of PrintFactory, and Kornit’s objectives; the extent of Kornit’s ability to increase sales of its systems, ink and consumables; the extent of Kornit’s ability to continue to grow customer adoption of Kornit’s All-Inclusive Click (AIC) model; the development of the market for digital textile printing generally; and those additional factors referred to under “Risk Factors” in Item 3.D of Kornit’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 26, 2026. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and will not be updated by Kornit, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contacts

Craig Librett

Public Relations

Craig.librett@kornit.com

Ingrid Van Loocke

Public Relations – Europe

ingrid@pr4u.be

Investor Contact

Andrew G. Backman

Chief Capital Markets Officer

Andrew.Backman@kornit.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b30a5965-93c2-42eb-b31a-4689ac72f82a