New Crypto: Pepeto Announces $8.969M Raised While Ethereum Price Prediction Could Reach $15,000 by Year End

Dubai, UAE, April 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

New crypto Pepeto just crossed $8,969,618, the fastest growing presale of this entire cycle. That number is not just momentum, it is proof of how much conviction is backing this project, and as the launch gets closer the wallets keep coming back with bigger buys every round. Pepeto could be the single biggest presale win of 2026, and the window to get in is shrinking fast.

Pepeto runs on Ethereum with tools built to fix the problems that still drain ETH wallets daily, and the Ethereum price prediction just adds more fuel to the fire. The US-Iran conflict is still the one thing holding this market down, and once that gets resolved, capital rushes back into risk assets faster than most people expect. This article breaks down the Ethereum price targets, and a close look into the Pepeto project to understand the real reason behind the attention it is getting.

Crypto News: Pepeto Funds Keep Growing While the Ethereum Price Prediction Gets a $15K Boost

Pepeto pulling in $8,969,618 shows deep conviction from wallets that already did the math, a presale with real exchange tools, a founder who came from Binance, and a listing set to push the price to many times its current level. As the Ethereum price prediction gets stronger with every institutional move, Pepeto gains strength with every round that fills.

Tom Lee from Fundstrat set the Ethereum price prediction at $7,000 to $9,000 near term per Yahoo Finance. Arthur Hayes backed $10,000 to $20,000 on Bankless, and Standard Chartered sees $15,000 by 2027 per CoinGecko. ETH trades at $2,234 with a clear two-way setup on the chart. If the $2,155 support holds, the next target is the $2,400 resistance, and a clean break opens the way to $2,624. If $2,155 breaks, price drops to $2,015, then $1,775. On the weekly chart, $1,550 and $1,070 are the deeper floors. The Foundation staking 70,000 ETH takes supply off the table, and once the US-Iran conflict reaches a deal, those higher targets come into play fast.

The ethereum price prediction shifting bullish means the crypto news is shifting with it. But it also means the presale entry narrowing right now counts more than any chart line on any screen. The biggest returns in crypto never come from large coins grinding higher over months. That kind of return comes from buying in presale before the listing opens. ETH proved it in 2014 when $6,200 turned into $80 million. And for 2026, the ethereum price prediction shows ETH is set to run, but the presale pulling the most capital from the smartest wallets is Pepeto.

Pepeto: The 2026 Build Attracting ETH Whales

Pepeto is fixing the issues that cost Ethereum users real money every single day, and the person running the exchange came from Binance where he built platforms handling billions in daily volume. PepetoSwap runs zero fees on any trade while Uniswap charges 0.3%, and the bridge moves assets across chains at zero cost. Once this goes live on the open market, there is no reason to use anything else.

That is why large Ethereum holders are among the heaviest buyers in the Pepeto presale right now. These buyers saw this play before and they know exactly how it ends. One early ETH buyer put in $6,200 in the 2014 token sale, and that position hit over $80 million per CoinMarketCap.

They know the Ethereum price prediction targets will not deliver those kinds of returns from ETH itself at a $264 billion cap, so the serious capital flows to the next token sale with working products backing every dollar committed. Putting Pepeto next to early ETH is a big claim, but this project has the same foundation with a live exchange and bridge across chains, and it brings meme energy that feels exactly like the early Shiba Inu days, which alone can push the price after listing 50x or more based on past meme coin moves. Missing Pepeto at presale pricing could end up being the most expensive mistake of 2026.

Conclusion

The ethereum price prediction targets $7,000 to $15,000, and every project built on ETH rises with it. Right now, no new crypto holds a better setup than Pepeto. The US-Iran conflict is the last wall keeping this market down, and once that resolves, sidelined money comes back fast and the entries made during fear are the ones that print the hardest. Presales and meme coins have created more millionaires than any other category in this space, and Pepeto wraps both into a single project. No token in crypto history has carried this combination of real tools, presale demand, and listing confirmation, then failed. When it lists, it goes even bigger.

The presale is days away from closing, and that makes right now the most important moment of the entire cycle for anyone building a portfolio. Meme energy alone could push early entries into the kind of gains that turned Shiba Inu presale buyers into millionaires, and crypto news feeds are already filling with stories from wallets that caught setups exactly like this one. The only thing working against Pepeto holders right now is the clock, because the launch is close and every hour that passes brings this price one hour closer to gone.

Click Here To Enter The Pepeto Presale Before Launch



