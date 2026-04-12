Dubai, UAE, April 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Crypto news around Pepeto is accelerating faster than any presale this cycle. Whale wallets keep entering at record pace, daily buys from large holders are climbing, and the project is drawing attention from corners of the market that normally ignore anything below a $1 billion cap. The Binance listing is confirmed, the exchange already runs, and the speed of this presale tells you the smartest capital in crypto has already picked a side.

Meanwhile, U.S.-Iran talks collapsed after 21 hours in Islamabad, but VP Vance left his "final and best offer" on the table per NPR, and JP Morgan still holds the Bitcoin price prediction at $170,000.

This article breaks down why the Bitcoin price prediction points higher despite the shock and why whale wallets are choosing Pepeto right now.

Pepeto Whale Activity Surges While Bitcoin Price Prediction Holds Bullish Despite Iran Setback

Pepeto whale activity keeps climbing while the broader market absorbs a short-term shock, and the best way to understand why is to look at what is driving BTC right now. The bitcoin price dropped 3.4% to $71,158 after the Islamabad talks broke down per CoinDesk, but the bigger picture tells a different story. Fidelity's Jurrien Timmer said oil backwardation and modest drawdowns "suggest investors expect tensions around Iran to resolve." Bitcoin held above $70,000, the floor that has caught every dip since March. Long-term holders now control 78% of BTC supply, the highest ever, and exchange reserves sit at six-year lows, meaning selling pressure is drying up even as the bitcoin price prediction heats up.

The ceasefire runs through roughly April 22. Iran counts war damage up to $1 trillion, the U.S. spent $18 billion with $200 billion more requested, and wars this expensive end because nobody can afford them.

JP Morgan holds the bitcoin price prediction at $170,000. Strategy bought 89,618 BTC in Q1 2026, its second-biggest quarter ever, and spot ETFs broke a four-month outflow streak with $1.13 billion in March. The CLARITY Act markup targets late April and a pass would strengthen the bitcoin price prediction by classifying BTC as a commodity. At $71,158, BTC sits at 2.4x to that target, solid for a large cap but not the kind of return that changes lives.

That gap is where presales come in, and whale wallets flooding into Pepeto during extreme fear proves the sharpest capital already made its choice.

Pepeto In Focus as Whale Wallets Stack Faster Than Any Presale This Cycle

What Pepeto built is why those wallets moved without hesitation. A single exchange layer tying Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana together where gas costs vanish, every coin trades from one screen, and AI scans each order for exploits before it clears. Each trade on PepetoSwap creates buying pressure on the token, the same model that took BNB from a utility coin to $90 billion. The Pepe ecosystem cofounder who grew a token past $7 billion leads the team, SolidProof signed off on every contract, and 185% APY staking rewards holders while the Binance listing closes in.

Pepeto stands apart because the whale activity tells the real story. When wallets that normally only sit in BTC and ETH start entering a presale at Fear Index 15, that is not retail hype, that is informed capital positioning ahead of a confirmed listing.

Meme coin history backs the bet. Dogecoin ran to $90 billion with zero products and one viral moment. Rob, a warehouse manager covered by Fortune, put $8,000 into Shiba Inu in 2021 and cashed out at $1.5 million before leaving his job. Pepeto brings that same energy with three working products behind it, and whale wallets entering at this pace during extreme fear only happens when real conviction backs the money.

Conclusion

When the Bitcoin price breaks past its record, every altcoin rides the wave behind it. That pattern has held through every cycle without exception. No project right now holds what Pepeto holds: a presale still live, whale wallets stacking bigger positions every week, and a Binance listing confirmed while the market sits frozen at Fear Index 15. Rob, the one who changed his complete life overnight with SHIB, did not wait for the perfect chart. He moved while the entry was open and the crowd had not arrived yet. That is the exact same moment sitting at the Pepeto presale right now.

The whale activity accelerating every week means it could close any morning without warning, and the moment it does, today's price is gone permanently. The wallets that enter now hold the position that could turn a few hundred dollars into the kind of money Rob made. The ones that wait watch the listing print and carry that miss for the rest of the cycle. The whales are moving. The only question left is who moves with them.

Click Here To Enter The Pepeto Presale Before The Binance Listing

FAQs

Can the Bitcoin price reach $170,000 this cycle?

JP Morgan holds the Bitcoin price prediction at $170,000 based on ETF inflows and long-term holder accumulation. Strategy added 89,618 BTC in Q1 2026, and spot ETFs pulled $1.13 billion in March alone.

What proof does Pepeto have that this presale is legitimate?

Pepeto completed a full SolidProof audit covering every smart contract, and whale wallets keep entering at record pace during Fear Index 15. Three products including the exchange, bridge, and AI scanner are built and closing in on a live launch.



