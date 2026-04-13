Rubicon Organics Launches 1964 Supply Co.™ in the U.K.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics” or the “Company”), Canada’s leading premium licensed producer focused on cultivating and selling premium and super-premium cannabis products is pleased to announce the entry of its award-winning 1964 Supply Co.™ brand into the UK medical cannabis market through a distribution partnership with 4C LABS. The partnership establishes the first international route‑to‑market for 1964 Supply Co.™’s medical cannabis products, building on successful wholesale exports in 2025, and expands the total addressable market for Canada’s top premium brand.

“The U.K. is a rapidly growing medical cannabis market where quality and consistency truly matter,” said Margaret Brodie, Chief Executive Officer of Rubicon Organics, “As Canada’s leading premium producer and home to the country’s top premium brand, 1964 Supply Co.™, we believe our multi-year investment in brand building and cultivation excellence will resonate with patients in the U.K. This exciting partnership with 4C LABS supports Rubicon’s strategy to grow the total addressable market for our premium products by leveraging the power of our brands. The additional capacity now being produced at our Cascadia facility will support this growth by allowing us to scale production efficiently while maintaining the top quality our brands are known for.”

Under the partnership, 4C LABS will support U.K. patient access to 1964 Supply Co.™ medical cannabis products through its network of cannabis clinics and regulated distributors. The initial product offering will include a select range of formats, including organically grown flower, vapes and extracts. The collaboration is intended to provide patients and healthcare providers with access to consistent, premium‑quality medical cannabis, starting with a curated portfolio and expanding over the coming months to meet growing demand.

1964 Supply Co.™ is one of Rubicon Organics’ flagship brands and Canada’s top premium brand, having won numerous awards including Brand of the Year for the last two years at the industry’s prestigious KIND awards. 1964 Supply Co.™ is inspired by classic legacy genetics and designed to deliver genuine, high‑quality cannabis with a focus on consistency and trust. As the brand continues to grow, its ambition is to expand beyond Canada and serve medical patients worldwide while creating incremental profitability and long-term value for Rubicon Organics.

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics is the Canadian leader in certified organic and premium cannabis. With a vertically integrated model and strong national distribution, the company is scaling a house of trusted, high-performing brands including Simply Bare™ Organics, 1964 Supply Co.™, Wildflower™, and Homestead Cannabis Supply™.

The Company operates two complementary cultivation facilities in British Columbia: the flagship 125,000‑square‑foot Pacifica hybrid greenhouse in Delta and the 47,500‑square‑foot Cascadia indoor facility in Hope, acquired in 2025 and expected to increase annual production capacity by approximately 40% and begin generating revenue in the first half of 2026.

With proprietary genetics, award-winning products, and certifications enabling international distribution, Rubicon is positioned at the forefront of the premium cannabis segment.

As the Canadian market continues to evolve and global demand for high-quality cannabis increases, Rubicon Organics’ disciplined execution, brand equity, and consumer loyalty set it apart. The Company’s continued focus on premium quality, thoughtful innovation, and operational excellence has supported steady revenue growth and positive Adjusted EBITDA.

Rubicon Organics represents a rare combination of category leadership, operational strength, and long-term growth potential.

For more information visit www.rubiconorganics.com.

ABOUT 4C LABS

4C LABS Ltd. is a privately held Canadian medical cannabis company focusing on providing pharmacies & clinics with world class medical cannabis products at an affordable price. 4C LABS has import and distribution licenses in the UK and a wide network of pharmacies in the UK & Channel Islands. 4C LABS carries a full product line of medical cannabis from a selected network of trusted international cultivation partners. For more information, please visit www.4clabs.co.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Margaret Brodie

CEO

Phone: +1 (437) 929-1964

Email: ir@rubiconorganics.com

The TSX Venture Exchange or its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “will” or variations of such word or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements.

The forward-looking information in this press release is based on certain assumptions that management considers reasonable under the circumstances, including expectations regarding the performance of the UK brand launch, the performance of the Cascadia facility, anticipated production capacity, and demand for premium cannabis products. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the Company’s business and the industry in which it operates. Risks and uncertainties associated with the forward-looking information in this press release include, among others, risks related to regulatory approvals, changes in market conditions, competition, supply chain disruptions, the Company's ability to maintain certification standards, the successful implementation of its business strategy. Risks and uncertainties associated with the forward-looking information in this press release include, among others, risks related to regulatory approvals, changes in market conditions, competition, supply chain disruptions, the Company's ability to maintain certification standards, the successful implementation of its business strategy, and other risk factors set forth in the Company’s public filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although Rubicon Organics has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. Rubicon Organics assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.