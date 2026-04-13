Crypto News: Pepeto Announces Fast Stage Sell Out While BNB Price Prediction Targets $900 and Whale Wallets Quietly Move Elsewhere

Dubai, UAE, April 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Pepeto's latest presale stage sold out faster than any round before it, pushing the raise above $8,971, and the crypto news connecting this project to the BNB price is no accident. Both are exchange coins at their core, and the crypto news keeps growing around both. Every BNB holder who watched $0.10 turn into a fortune because the exchange behind it kept driving demand can see Pepeto follows the same model with a Binance veteran leading the build.

This article covers the BNB price prediction picture and what the $900 target actually means, then shows why the same investors who got rich on the BNB ICO are now loading Pepeto before the Binance listing because the same ground floor math is taking shape again.

Exchange Tokens: Pepeto Presale and BNB Price Prediction Shows a Recovery Building Under the Surface

The BNB price prediction for 2026 reaches $900 on the high end per CoinMarketCap, and the case gets stronger every week. BNB Chain finished its latest quarterly burn on January 15, destroying 1.37 million tokens worth $1.277 billion and bringing supply down to 136.36 million per CoinDesk. The network handles 15 million daily transactions with 2.63 million active addresses leading all EVM chains, and the 2026 roadmap targets 20,000 TPS with sub-second finality. Grayscale submitted its spot BNB ETF filing this year, which would open the door for institutional capital to buy BNB through regulated channels for the first time.

BNB sits at $605 today after holding the $580 floor through every drop since February. That level has been defended by the largest wallets on the chain, but every push toward $650 keeps getting rejected. That compression means a big move is coming, and the question is which direction. InvestingHaven puts the BNB price prediction ceiling at $900 for 2026, but reaching it means BNB has to break $650, push through $700, reclaim $820, and each of those levels is packed with holders ready to sell. Even if everything goes right, the path from $605 to $900 only delivers a 1.5x from a token worth $83 billion, and that is the hard truth behind every BNB price prediction this year.

That is why the BNB holders who got in during the 2017 ICO are not sitting around watching charts and waiting for the BNB price prediction to play out. They already know: the real money from exchange coins was always made before the first trade went live, not from holding a large cap through months of sideways action.

Pepeto Exchange Tools and Presale Structure Behind the Crypto News Coverage

Pepeto carries the return potential that BNB at $83 billion simply cannot offer. Analysts project 100x or more from the Binance listing alone, and the math is simple: an exchange coin still at presale pricing, created by the cofounder who took the Pepe token past $7 billion and a former Binance executive who built exchange systems from the ground up.

PepetoSwap lets traders swap any coin across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana with zero fees, move assets across all three networks in seconds, and an AI layer catches risky contracts before they reach any wallet. Every one of those actions drives token demand because Pepeto powers every transaction the platform runs. That demand engine is what sent BNB from pennies to a top five coin, but Pepeto launches across three networks at once into a market far bigger than what existed during the Binance ICO.

Pepeto goes beyond the exchange coin model. It puts meme culture on top of a live trading system, a setup that crypto news has never covered at this stage. Viral energy on its own pushed meme coins past billion dollar caps with zero products behind them, and BNB climbed over 9,000x on utility alone with no meme crowd helping.

Pepeto combines both forces into one coin, and exchange-level demand meeting meme coin energy at this scale is something crypto has never seen before.

Conclusion

The BNB price prediction makes one thing clear: holding a large cap and hoping for life-changing returns is not the winning move in 2026.

Every early BNB buyer who got in at $0.10 during the ICO and watched a few hundred dollars grow into millions says the same thing: they wish they had put in more while the window was open. That moment changed how they think about money, and once it closed it never came back. What makes Pepeto different is that heavy capital is proving the case in real time. The biggest wallets always move first because they see opportunities retail cannot access yet, and right now those wallets are filling Pepeto at a rate no other presale in 2026 has come close to. Following where the largest money goes has always been the highest-edge play in crypto, and the numbers inside this presale point to bigger upside than what the original BNB entry offered.

Each presale stage is closing faster than the last, and every sellout raises the entry price for the next round, which means the current cost is the lowest this token will ever be offered at again.

Click Here To Visit Pepeto While The Presale Entry Is Still Open

FAQs

What is the bnb price forecast for 2026 and can BNB reach $900?

InvestingHaven targets $900 for BNB in 2026 if the $650 resistance breaks. The latest quarterly burn removed $1.277 billion in tokens and the network runs 15 million daily transactions.

Can Pepeto deliver the kind of returns that early BNB holders made from the ICO?

Pepeto follows the same exchange token model at presale pricing with 185% APY staking live now. SolidProof audited every contract and the presale raised $8,970,618 while stages sold out in record time.



