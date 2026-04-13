New Crypto Pepeto DeFi Exchange Update While Dogecoin Price Holds at $0.09 and Shiba Inu Eyes Recovery

Dubai, UAE, April 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto just announced a full DeFi exchange suite during its presale, something no meme coin in history has done before listing, and the traction is impossible to ignore. Experienced wallets are stacking tokens at ground floor pricing while the upside from presale to Binance debut remains wide open, and stages are selling out faster with every round.

Across the rest of the crypto news, the dogecoin price sits at $0.091 after weeks of sliding while Bitcoin dropped below $71,000. But the dogecoin price is still leading every feed because Elon Musk added the DOGE logo to his X profile, and the last time he did that DOGE jumped 5% per CoinGecko. Shiba Inu is following every step. So where does smart money go when the meme coin market heats up but the old names cannot deliver what they used to?

Pepeto DeFi Exchange Products and What the Presale Data Shows About Demand

This cycle feels different because buyers got smarter. Momentum still matters, but so do products that hold demand after listing day fades. Pepeto answers the three problems that cost crypto traders billions, and no other new crypto in 2026 has delivered this combination.

Bridging between chains costs $15 to $50 on most platforms, Pepeto's lock-and-mint bridge does it across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana at zero cost. Every swap on Uniswap or PancakeSwap charges 0.3% or more, PepetoSwap runs zero fees with no middleman taking a cut. Rug pulls drain billions every year, Pepeto's AI engine scans every contract before a trade clears and gives traders a safety score before a single dollar is at risk.

Now here is the number that matters. $8,971,000 raised while the Fear Index sat at 15. Not during a bull run, during extreme fear. What kind of project pulls that much capital when the rest of the market is frozen? The dogecoin price depends on tweets. SHIB depended on hype. Pepeto runs on products that generate demand every time a trader uses the platform. The Pepe ecosystem cofounder who grew a token past $11 billion leads the build, and no meme coin has ever carried this much working infrastructure before listing.

New Crypto Pepeto Presale And the Dogecoin Price and Shiba Inu News

Every bull run in crypto creates new millionaires, and they almost always trace back to one thing: a token that landed at the right moment before the rest of the market noticed. The dogecoin price proved that harder than any coin in history, when DOGE climbed from $0.007 to $0.73 after Elon Musk got behind it, turning small positions into millions. Investor Glauber Contessoto put his savings into DOGE at four cents and watched it pass $3 million in weeks according to The Motley Fool.

Shiba Inu followed the same path. Rob, a warehouse manager, put $8,000 into SHIB in early 2021. Within months his position hit $1.5 million, he pulled out $500,000 and left his job for good according to Fortune. A coworker who saw it happen and waited for a dip never got one. By the time SHIB hit Binance, the floor price had already moved up. Pepeto is drawing the same kind of early conviction right now, with wallets entering at a pace that matches what DOGE and SHIB saw right before their listings changed everything.

But here is the harder truth about the old names. DOGE sits stuck at $0.091 with active addresses up 28% but the token pinned below $0.10 resistance per CoinGecko. Musk adding the DOGE logo to X shows he is still connected, but X Money went live as fiat-only with no DOGE integration confirmed per PYMNTS. DOGE still depends on one man's next move, and reaching $1 requires $140 billion in market cap that a coin with no products cannot support. SHIB ended the same way, touching $41 billion before dropping 93%. Pepeto carries the same viral energy both coins had at their best, but backs it with exchange products that keep demand flowing after the listing hype settles.

So what actually holds a meme coin's price after the hype dies down? Pepeto solved that even before launch.

Conclusion

The meme coin wave is building again, and anyone who lived through the last one remembers what it felt like to watch DOGE and SHIB explode from the outside. Contessoto bought DOGE at four cents and made millions. The people around him who waited did not get a second chance, because that entry never came back. How many times does the same pattern have to play out before the lesson sticks?

Based on the deep look into Pepeto, it looks like the second chance the crypto market rarely offers, and luckily the presale has not closed yet. Every wallet inside right now holds the same kind of entry that turned four cents of DOGE into millions and $8,000 of SHIB into a new life. When the Binance listing hits, the price moves up from presale cost, and every holder who got in now pays the lowest price the token will ever trade at. But stages are filling faster than any round before, and the window to get in at this price is closing with every passing day.

Click To Visit The Pepeto Website For Early Access

FAQs

What is the dogecoin price prediction after Musk added the DOGE logo to X?

DOGE trades at $0.091 with no confirmed X Money integration per PYMNTS, and reaching $1 requires $140 billion in market cap that Dogecoin has no working products to support.

What makes the Pepeto DeFi exchange different from other new crypto projects?

PepetoSwap runs zero-fee swaps with a cross-chain bridge and AI contract screening all verified by SolidProof. The presale raised $8,971,000 with 185% APY staking live for holders.



