Strong Technical Services (STS) Announces Acquisition of CinemaNext U.S., Expanding Nationwide Service and Manufacturing Footprint

OMAHA, NE / IOLA, KS, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strong Technical Services (STS), a leading provider of cinema and commercial technical solutions, today announced the successful acquisition of CinemaNext U.S. (formerly Sonic Equipment Company) and its manufacturing division, Kneisley Manufacturing.

This strategic acquisition unites two of the industry’s most respected service providers, creating a premier nationwide network for cinema technology, engineering, and field services. By integrating CinemaNext’s robust remote support and the historic manufacturing excellence of Kneisley with the expansive field service and installation expertise of STS, the combined entity is positioned to provide an unmatched end-to-end solution for exhibitors and commercial venues across North America.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome the CinemaNext U.S., Sonic, and Kneisley teams into the STS family," said Blake Titman, President and CEO of Strong Technical Services. "This acquisition is about bringing together the best technical minds in the business to create a more resilient and responsive service platform. Our customers will benefit from a deeper pool of expertise, faster response times, and a continued commitment to the high-touch service they’ve come to expect from both organizations."

The acquisition includes CinemaNext’s Iola-based operations and Sonic Equipment’s extensive service reach. The addition of Kneisley Manufacturing further bolsters STS’s ability to provide specialized hardware and parts, ensuring a more integrated supply chain for its partners.

"Joining forces with STS is the right next step for our employees and our customers in the United States," said Jean Mizrahi, President of CinemaNext. "The combined resources of STS and CinemaNext U.S. create a technical powerhouse capable of supporting the evolving needs of the cinema industry as technology continues to advance."

Operating under the Strong Technical Services brand, the company will maintain its focus on innovation, technical reliability, and customer-first service. Integration of the companies is currently underway, with a primary focus on ensuring a seamless experience for existing clients and vendors.

About Strong Technical Services (STS)

Strong Technical Services (STS) is the leading provider of end-to-end technical solutions for the cinema exhibition, themed entertainment, and commercial AV industries. STS leverages a nationwide network of elite field engineers, a state-of-the-art remote support center, and specialized manufacturing capabilities to ensure peak operational performance for its partners. From large-scale technology deployments to 24/7 mission-critical support, STS is dedicated to transforming the guest experience through technical excellence and innovation.

For more information, visit strong-tech.com.

About CinemaNext U.S. / Sonic Equipment

CinemaNext U.S., incorporating the legacy of Sonic Equipment Company and Kneisley Manufacturing, is a premier provider of cinema booth solutions, remote technical support, and specialty hardware manufacturing.

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