Press Release



Netic and OVHcloud Forge Strategic Partnership to Bolster Digital Sovereignty for Danish Enterprises, Public & Highly Regulated Sectors

Aalborg Denmark, 13 April 2026

Danish managed service provider Netic A/S and European cloud leader OVHcloud have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at delivering sovereign cloud solutions to Danish companies and public sector organizations. The collaboration ensures that critical data remains under European jurisdiction, providing a robust alternative to non-European cloud providers.

Supporting Digital Sovereignty

In an era of increasing geopolitical instability, Danish organizations are seeking cloud environments that offer more than just storage. This partnership is built on three core principles designed to address the modern threat landscape:

Data Control: Ensuring all business-critical information is stored, managed, and processed strictly according to local European laws. This guarantees that data is never disclosed to third parties or subject to extra-territorial surveillance.

Technological Independence: Reducing dependency on foreign technology providers to mitigate the risks of international sanctions, espionage, or sudden service shutdowns. By utilizing a European stack, Danish companies secure their long-term operational freedom.

Operational Security: Managing cloud infrastructure to maintain the highest levels of confidentiality and integrity. Through secure, localized cloud services, Netic and OVHcloud ensure that critical systems remain resilient against external interference.

A Powerful European Alternative

Against this backdrop, Netic and OVHcloud are joining forces to integrate OVHcloud’s sovereign infrastructure into Netic’s service portfolio. By combining OVHcloud’s transparent and open cloud technology with Netic’s deep expertise in managed services, Danish customers can now access high-performance cloud solutions that adhere to the strictest European standards.

"We are witnessing a definitive shift in the market. Customers are no longer willing to accept vendor lock-in, they want transparency and technological independence," says Steen Jensen, CEO of Netic. "By partnering with OVHcloud, we are offering a genuine European alternative. We combine this infrastructure with our local advisory and operations, ensuring that our customers maintain absolute data control without compromising on performance."



Expertise and Implementation

To ensure a seamless transition, Netic is launching a comprehensive internal enablement program. This initiative focuses on adding the OVHcloud platform to Netic's portfolio, with a particular emphasis on operational security and Public and Private Cloud features.

With these enhanced capabilities, Netic will provide:

Strategic Advisory: Navigating the complexities of digital sovereignty and GDPR.

Data Migration: Securely moving mission-critical workloads to sovereign infrastructure.

Managed Operations: 24/7 support and integration as part of a comprehensive multicloud offering.

Future Outlook

Netic and OVHcloud see significant potential in the Danish market, particularly within sectors such as healthcare, Public Security, and government, where data integrity is paramount. The commercial collaboration has already begun, with expectations to onboard the first customers to the sovereign platform during the year.

About Netic A/S

Netic A/S is a leading Danish Managed IT Service Provider with over 20 years of experience in operating complex and critical IT infrastructure. The company is a specialist in business-critical IT operations and operates as a subsidiary of the Trifork Group. With an uncompromising focus on security, stability, and compliance, Netic delivers hosting and operations solutions from its own Danish data centers. With national residency requirements and employees eligible for security clearance, Netic ensures stable operations for customers in complex sectors with stringent security and compliance requirements.

Contact

Malthe Kringelbach Iversen, CMO

mki@trifork.com +45 31 53 65 79

Attachment