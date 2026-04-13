PRESS RELEASE: Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

GAM Holding AG announces proposed Board of Directors for election at 2026 Annual General Meeting

Planned Board renewal as part of succession and continuity planning

Anthony Maarek proposed as new Chairman of the Board of Directors

Albert Saporta, Group CEO, and John Niel proposed as new Board members

Board to comprise six members with equal gender balance

Zurich, 13 April 2026 – GAM Holding AG ("GAM") (SIX: GAM) today announces the proposed composition of its Board of Directors to be submitted for election at the Annual General Meeting on 12 May 2026. The proposals reflect a planned succession and the continued commitment of GAM’s principal shareholder to the Company’s long-term strategic development.

Proposed Board composition

The Board of Directors proposes the re-election of Anthony Maarek as a member and his election as Chairman of the Board of Directors, and the re-election of Inès de Dinechin, Anne Empain and Donatella Ceccarelli, as well as the election of Albert Saporta and John Niel as members of the Board of Directors, each for a term of office until the end of the Annual General Meeting 2027.

Albert Saporta, who was appointed Group Chief Executive Officer in July 2025, is proposed for election as a new executive member of the Board of Directors. John Niel, an investment professional with a background in technology, telecommunications and digital platforms, is proposed for election as a new non-executive member of the Board of Directors.

Antoine Spillmann, Carlos Esteve and Jeremy Smouha have decided not to stand for re-election. The Board of Directors extends its sincere thanks to all three for their significant contributions to GAM during a period of strategic transformation and renewal.

These nominations form part of the Board’s existing succession and continuity planning and are intended to ensure the proper functioning and continued strategic development of the Board of Directors. Albert Saporta and John Niel’s profiles complement the existing competencies of the Board and support the continued development of GAM’s strategic direction. The Board of Directors and the Governance and Nomination Committee are confident that Albert Saporta and John Niel will make a valuable contribution to the long-term development of GAM.

With the election and re-election of all candidates nominated by the Board of Directors, the Board considers itself to be balanced and appropriate in terms of size, expertise, experience and independence. The resulting composition will comprise three female and three male directors.

Shareholder proposal

A shareholder proposal has been made for the election of Benedetta Arese Lucini as a new member of the Board of Directors, in place of Anne Empain. The Board of Directors and the Governance and Nomination Committee have reviewed this proposal and recommend that shareholders reject the election of Benedetta Arese Lucini. Full details of this proposal will be set out in the AGM invitation.

Comment

Antoine Spillmann, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said: “The proposed Board composition reflects the natural evolution of GAM’s governance as the Company enters its next phase of development. I am confident that, under Anthony Maarek’s chairmanship and with the addition of Albert Saporta and John Niel, the Board will be well positioned to continue delivering on GAM’s strategic priorities. I would like to thank Carlos Esteve and Jeremy Smouha for their dedicated service and commitment to GAM.”

Annual General Meeting

Full details of all proposals, including the biographies of all candidates, will be provided to shareholders in the AGM invitation to be published on 20 April 2026. The Annual General Meeting will be held on 12 May 2026 in Zurich. All supporting materials will be made available at www.gam.com/agm2026.

Investor Relations



Magdalena Czyzowska



T +44 (0) 207 917 2508 Media Relations



Colin Bennett



T +44 (0) 207 393 8544 Visit us: www.gam.com | Follow us: X and LinkedIn







About GAM Investments

GAM is an independent investment manager that is listed in Switzerland. It is an active, independent global asset manager that delivers distinctive and differentiated investment solutions for its clients across its Investment and Wealth Management Businesses. Its purpose is to protect and enhance its clients’ financial future. It attracts and empowers the brightest minds to provide investment leadership, innovation and a positive impact on society and the environment. Total assets under management were CHF 12.5 billion as of 31 December 2025. GAM has global distribution with offices in 15 countries and is geographically diverse with clients in almost every continent. Headquartered in Zurich, GAM Investments was founded in 1983 and its registered office is at Hardstrasse 201, Zurich 8005, Switzerland. For more information about GAM Investments, please visit www.gam.com

Other Important Information

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