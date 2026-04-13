CORRECTION - Israel Tech Week Moves Forward in Miami Amid Ongoing War in Israel

MIAMI, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline on April 9, 2026, by Israel Tech Week, please note that updates have been made to the speaker names and titles. The corrected release follows:

Amid the ongoing war in Israel, Israel Tech Week (ISRTW) will move forward with its 2026 Miami conference, positioning itself as one of the few major international platforms taking place outside of the country this year, as many other conferences have been postponed or canceled.

Despite the circumstances, Israeli founders, investors and industry leaders are making the journey to Miami, reflecting a clear commitment to staying connected to global markets and advancing innovation beyond borders. The event, taking place April 27-30, is expected to draw more than 1,500 attendees, including hundreds of participants traveling from Israel and dozens of startups presenting on stage in the startup showcase.

For many, the event represents one of the few opportunities this year to meet face-to-face with investors and partners outside of Israel.

“Israel Tech Week has always been about creating opportunities for innovation to extend beyond borders,” said Lior Halabi, co-founder of ISRTW. “This year, bringing the event to life carries added significance. It creates a space for Israeli founders and investors to stay visible, continue building and engage directly with global partners at a time when that access is more important than ever.”

The conference will open with remarks from Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and feature panel discussions across nine technology verticals. Sessions will take place across Miami, with the main conference hub anchored at The LAB Miami, and will include private executive breakfasts, investor roundtables and startup showcases designed to facilitate meaningful business connections.

ISRTW 2026 will also feature a high-caliber lineup of speakers across technology, investment and government, bringing together leaders actively shaping their respective industries.

Below are some of the remarkable keynote speakers who will be featured at the event:

David Blumberg , founder and managing partner, Blumberg Capital

, founder and managing partner, Blumberg Capital Ed Sim , founder and general partner, Boldstart Ventures

, founder and general partner, Boldstart Ventures Michael Barbero , former lieutenant general of the U.S. Army and president of MDB Partners

, former lieutenant general of the U.S. Army and president of MDB Partners Peter Yared , founder and CEO, InCountry

, founder and CEO, InCountry Armando Codina , founder and executive chairman, Codina Partners

, founder and executive chairman, Codina Partners Arnaud Karsenti , managing principal, 13th Floor Investments

, managing principal, 13th Floor Investments Michael Coates , general partner of Seven Hill Ventures, former chief information security officer of Twitter and Mozilla

, general partner of Seven Hill Ventures, former chief information security officer of Twitter and Mozilla Scott Srebnick , CEO, Goldman Properties

, CEO, Goldman Properties Andrew Parker , founder and CEO, Papa

, founder and CEO, Papa Natti Ginor, head of Israel Investment Banking, Jefferies

“The strength of Israel Tech Week comes from the caliber of voices we bring together,” said Ayal Stern, co-founder of ISRTW. “This year’s speakers are not just thought leaders; they are the people actively building, investing in and shaping the future of their industries, creating opportunities for those in the room.”

New sponsors include Jefferies, joining as a premier partner, alongside Holland & Knight and Stratos Ventures, further reinforcing the conference’s reach across finance, legal and defense technology sectors.

Conference passes are now available, with options ranging from general admission to VIP access, offering entry to panels, networking events and exclusive programming throughout the week.

Founded by Lior Halabi and Ayal Stern, Israel Tech Week is a global platform connecting Israeli innovation with the U.S. and international markets. The event has welcomed more than 1,500 attendees, featured over 150 speakers and engaged more than 50 partners from Israel, the U.S. and global markets.

For more information about Israel Tech Week, including programming, speakers and registration, visit www.israeltechweek.com and follow along on Instagram and LinkedIn . For press inquiries, please contact media@israeltechweek.com or anayansy@yansymedia.com .

About Israel Tech Week

Israel Tech Week is a global innovation conference designed to connect Israel’s technology ecosystem with the United States and international markets. Through conferences, curated networking and strategic partnerships, Israel Tech Week brings together startups, investors, enterprises and industry leaders to showcase Israeli innovation and foster cross-border collaboration. The platform focuses on facilitating meaningful partnerships, knowledge exchange and market expansion opportunities across sectors.

Media Contact:

Israel Tech Week

media@israeltechweek.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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