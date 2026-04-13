Ontex announces details for its Q1 2026 results publication

Aalst, Belgium, April 13, 2026 – Ontex Group NV, a leading international developer and producer of personal care products, will share its results for the first quarter of 2026 at 07:00 CEST / 06:00 BST on Wednesday, April 29, 2026. Management will host a webcast for investors and analysts on the same day at 12:00 CEST / 11:00 BST. Click on the following link to attend the presentation: https://ontexgroup.engagestream.euronext.com/26q1_results_call . A replay of the webcast will be available on the same link shortly after the conclusion of the live presentation, and remain so for one year.

Would you wish to actively participate to the Q&A session at the end of the call, please contact investor.relations@ontexglobal.com prior to the date of publication. Note that active participation to the Q&A session is restricted to professional investors and financial analysts only.

The consensus for the upcoming results and beyond, can be found on: https://ontex.com/investors/results-reports. These consensus figures are based on equity analyst projections covering Ontex, and therefore do not represent forecasts made by Ontex. By making this consensus information available, Ontex does not mean or otherwise imply to endorse such information.

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