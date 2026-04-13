KALMAR CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 13 APRIL 2026 AT 9.00 (EEST)



Kalmar and the Port of Tauranga continue to drive sustainability with large order for hybrid and electric straddle carriers

Kalmar has secured a large order from long-term customer the Port of Tauranga in New Zealand for six Kalmar hybrid straddle carriers and one Kalmar electric straddle carrier. The order was booked in Kalmar's Q1 2026 order intake with delivery scheduled for Q4 of 2026.

The Port of Tauranga on New Zealand’s North Island is the country’s largest container terminal and its premier freight gateway, handling around 25 million tons of cargo including 1.2 million TEU a year. The port has invested significant capital in recent years to enable it to process the largest container vessels visiting New Zealand today. Its equipment fleet already includes a number of Kalmar straddle carriers, including seven hybrid models.

The Port of Tauranga is firmly committed to reducing its carbon footprint, and the hybrid and electric straddle carriers will play an important role by helping to reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

Dan Kneebone, General Manager, Property & Infrastructure, Port of Tauranga: “Expanding our use of eco-efficient equipment is vital if we are to achieve our aim to be carbon-zero by 2050 and to reduce our emissions by 5% per year relative to cargo volumes. This order also demonstrates our firm commitment to being a socially responsible operator.”

Karri Keskinen, Head of Oceania, Kalmar: “We have been working hand in hand with the Port of Tauranga for over 25 years and are proud that our equipment forms the core of their fleet. Our proven hybrid and electric straddle carrier technologies will help the port take significant further steps forward on its journey towards a zero-emission future.”



Further information for the press:

Karri Keskinen, Head of Oceania, Kalmar, tel. +358407002198,karri.keskinen@kalmarglobal.com

Annelies Nentjes, Director Marketing and Communications Horizontal Transportation, Kalmar, tel. +31613239846, annelies.nentjes@kalmarglobal.com



Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,300 people. In 2025, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 1.7 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com

Attachments