A Grand Event for the Rubber and Plastics Industry — CYCJET Joins You at Chinaplas 2026

SHANGHAI, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHINAPLAS 2026 runs April 21–24 at Shanghai NECC. Under the theme "Transformation, Collaboration, and Sustainable Development", it focuses on green and intelligent industrial trends and global innovations.

CYCJET, a national high-tech enterprise, returns as a long-term exhibitor. It holds multiple patents in inkjet printing and software, along with CE, FDA, and SGS certifications. It is also an Alibaba Gold Supplier and MIC-certified provider. For years, it has provided efficient and reliable marking solutions to the rubber and plastics industry.

Exhibition Information

Exhibition Name: CHINAPLAS 2026

Exhibition Dates: April 21-24, 2026

Exhibition Venue: National Exhibition and Convention Center, Shanghai, China

Booth Number: 7.1G61





CYCJET focuses on solving coding challenges across various industries

With 20+ years’ experience, CYCJET specializes in rubber and plastics labeling solutions

1. Continuous Innovation

Since entering the marking industry in 2004, CYCJET has emphasized precision, stability, and adaptability to complex production environments, helping customers improve efficiency and reduce costs.

2. Comprehensive Product Portfolio

The company offers laser coding systems, high speed digital printing systems, CIJ inkjet printers, automated marking solutions, and portable inkjet printer, covering a wide range of materials and applications.

3. Global Service Network

Serving customers in more than 100 countries and regions, CYCJET provides ongoing technical support through a well-established global service system.

4. Industry-Focused Solutions

CYCJET addresses key challenges such as poor adhesion, high-speed production, and material diversity, delivering high-contrast, durable markings widely used in pipes, profiles, and plastic packaging.

Booth Highlights Preview

1.Laser coding series: High-speed, permanent marking; cost-effective; The compact design and customization options are widely used in plastic pipes, profiles, packaging, rubber tires, and other industries.







Applications of CYCJET Laser Printer Series in the Plastics Industry

2.High speed digital printing systems: Supports color printing, multi-printhead configurations, and variable data; paired with visual inspection for precision and traceability.

3.B-Series CIJ inkjet printer: OEM-friendly for distributor branding, with a flexible consumables system to strengthen market competitiveness.





CYCJET CIJ & UV HI RES PRINTER

4.Portable inkjet printer: No fixed line required; ideal for large or irregular items; enhances on-site flexibility and efficiency.

Join us at booth 7.1G61

Visit CYCJET at booth 7.1G61 for live demonstrations and tailored solutions. Follow @CYCJET for updates:

YouTube：https://www.youtube.com/@cycjet

INS：https://www.instagram.com/cycjet?igsh=bTlxeWhyanRkOWRy

David Guo

+86-21-59970419 ext 8008

+86-139 1763 1707

sales@cycjet.com

https://cycjet.com/

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