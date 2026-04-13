Preliminary data on early redemptions (prepayments)

 | Source: Jyske Realkredit A/S Jyske Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S                        13 April 2026
                                        Announcement no. 32/2026
                                        Inside information

Preliminary data on early redemptions (prepayments)

Pursuant to S. 24 of the Capital Markets Act, we hereby publish preliminary data on early redemptions (prepayments) in bonds issued by Jyske Realkredit. Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on Jyske Realkredit’s web site at jyskerealkredit.com.

For further information about format of data and content of the file we refer to the web site of Nasdaq at www.nasdaqomxnordic.com.

Questions may be addressed to Christian Bech-Ravn, Head of Investor Relations, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 25.

Yours sincerely

Jyske Realkredit

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails

www.jyskerealkredit.com

Attachment


Attachments

32_FortIndf20260410JYK
GlobeNewswire

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