TaxTec, Proxymity and Label Launch End-to-End MiKaDiv Solution for Withholding Tax Compliance





LONDON, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaxTec, Proxymity, and Label today announced a strategic collaboration to deliver a fully connected, end to end MiKaDiv Ecosystem designed to support compliance with Germany’s new mandatory digital reporting regime for investment income.

MiKaDiv (Mitteilungsverfahren Kapitalerträge Dividenden) is Germany's new, mandatory, fully digital reporting procedure for investment income, specifically dividends and interest, aimed at modernising tax reporting, withholding tax reclamation and fraud prevention. It comes into force on January 1st, 2027, and is widely regarded as a precursor to the pan-European FASTER initiative which must be implemented by 2030.

MiKaDiv introduces a new level of regulatory expectation, requiring institutions to connect, validate, and report data across the full custody chain in a structured, auditable format. However, the infrastructure required to achieve this has not previously existed.

Through this collaboration, TaxTec, Proxymity, and Label have developed a fully connected, end-to-end ecosystem spanning data origination, validation, and regulatory reporting. The solution is designed to provide institutions, professional advisors, custodians, brokers, fund administrators, and other participants in the withholding tax supply chain with a complete framework for MiKaDiv compliance, while also supporting future regulatory requirements such as FASTER.

Designed as a single, native, connected environment, the MiKaDiv Ecosystem addresses the challenge as an integrated data and workflow process rather than a standalone reporting function. It enables data to flow across the custody chain while maintaining structure, validation, and auditability throughout.

Dean Little, CEO at Proxymity, confirms, “The future of market infrastructure is real-time, transparent, and connected. This collaboration extends that vision into tax – enabling data to flow seamlessly across the custody chain for the first time.”MiKaDiv requires a fundamentally new approach. TaxTec CEO Stephen Everard, notes, “MiKaDiv is exposing a fundamental gap in how withholding tax is managed. By bringing together TaxTec, Proxymity, and Label, we are solving that gap at its core – with a fully connected infrastructure spanning data, workflow, and reporting.” Label Co-Founder David Higuera adds, “Regulatory reporting is only as strong as the data behind it. By integrating upstream validation and connectivity, this partnership delivers a new standard for MiKaDiv compliance - from source to submission.”

The new MiKaDiv Ecosystem from Proxymity, Taxtec and Label delivers:

Real-time data connectivity and direct issuer & investor links

Trusted data foundation with data normalisation & enrichment

Orchestration, Validation & Control

Aggregation across custodians & intermediaries

Workflow automation across the custody chain

Embedded governance, controls, and audit trail

Regulatory reporting & schema generation with MiKaDiv-compliant schema outputs

Structured, submission-ready reporting

Alignment with evolving regulatory standards



About TaxTec

Founded in 2023, TaxTec is revolutionizing tax recovery for institutional investors and their agents. Utilizing the latest AI-enabled digital technology, their highly automated global tax recovery proposition and client-centric service model maximize reclaim opportunities for their clients across all major markets. TaxTec clients recover more tax at a lower cost, enhancing their investment returns.

Contact

Sarah Nurgat

ThoughtSpark Ltd

sarah@thoughtsparkagency.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ec3be8a1-d332-48b2-98e7-d96be72296bd