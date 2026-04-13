FTI Consulting Appoints Benedict Brogan to Strategic Communications Segment

LONDON, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Benedict Brogan as a Senior Managing Director within the firm’s Strategic Communications segment.

Mr. Brogan, who is based in London, is a former political journalist and trusted senior advisor with more than 30 years of experience. He advises chief executive officers and boards on political risk, financial regulatory policy and corporate reputation management.

In his role at FTI Consulting, Mr. Brogan will help strengthen the firm’s integrated offering across corporate reputation and public affairs, providing senior counsel to financial services clients across the Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA”) region.

“Benedict has built an outstanding reputation advising at the intersection of politics, regulation and business, making him a natural fit for our financial services practice,” said Neil Doyle, Head of Financial Services in the Strategic Communications segment at FTI Consulting. “His deep understanding of the sector, combined with his experience supporting senior leaders through complex, high-stakes issues, will be invaluable as we continue to help clients navigate an increasingly scrutinised and fast-evolving landscape.”

Before joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Brogan served as Managing Director at Global Counsel, where he advised on matters at the intersection of politics, policy, media and commercial strategy. Prior to this, he spent a decade at Lloyds Banking Group as Group Public Affairs Director.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Brogan was one of the UK’s most respected political commentators, holding senior editorial roles including Deputy Editor of The Daily Telegraph. Throughout his career, he has combined leadership and relationship building skills, with storytelling expertise and sharp political judgement.

Mr. Brogan joins FTI Consulting’s leading Financial Services Strategic Communications practice, which supports clients through high-stakes, high-visibility crises and transformation involving multiple stakeholders with competing interests.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Brogan said, “I’m delighted to be joining the exceptional team at FTI Consulting and look forward to helping them serve an amazing roster of clients as they navigate acute political and regulatory uncertainty.”

Charles Armitstead, UK Head of the Strategic Communications segment at FTI Consulting, added, “This is an exciting time for our business as we continue to invest in senior talent, and we are delighted to welcome Benedict to FTI Consulting. His experience will further strengthen our ability to provide integrated advice to clients navigating complex reputational and policy challenges.”

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organisations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,100 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of December 31, 2025. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalised and independently managed. The Company generated $3.80 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2025. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

FTI Consulting, Inc.

200 Aldersgate

Aldersgate Street

London, EC1A 4HD

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:

Helen Obi

+44 20 7632 5071

helen.obi@fticonsulting.com