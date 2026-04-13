Solid State LiDAR Market Size to Exceed USD 13.69 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid State LiDAR Market Size & Growth Outlook:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Solid State LiDAR Market Size was valued at USD 2.18 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 13.69 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 20.17% during 2026–2035.”

Silicon Photonics and High-Volume Production to Boost Market Growth Globally

The transition to silicon photonics-based architectures and high-series production capabilities is propelling the solid-state LiDAR market's rapid expansion. due to the availability of high-series production and the shift to silicon photonics-based architecture. With certain recent advancements, fully integrated complete sensing systems on a single chip architecture provide scalable, affordable, small LiDAR solutions appropriate for widespread use. This is true, and our revolutionary discovery is opening up new possibilities for performance in applications like 4D sensing, real-time motion analysis, and on-the-fly velocity detection. The need is only being strengthened by this trend as well as the growing use of robots, industrial automation, and autonomous systems.

Solid State LiDAR Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025 : USD 2.18 Billion

: USD 2.18 Billion Market Size by 2035 : USD 13.69 Billion

: USD 13.69 Billion CAGR : 20.17% during 2026–2035

: 20.17% during 2026–2035 Base Year : 2025

: 2025 Forecast Period : 2026–2035

: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Hesai Group

RoboSense

Luminar Technologies

Innoviz Technologies

Ouster Inc.

Cepton Technologies

Aeva Technologies

Quanergy Systems

LeddarTech

SICK AG

Valeo

AEye Inc.

Huawei Technologies

Seyond

Neuvition Inc.

Scantinel Photonics

Opsys Technologies

Baraja

LuminWave

Innovusion

Solid State LiDAR Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Technology (Flash LiDAR, Phased Array LiDAR and Scanning LiDAR)

• By Component (Laser Source, Receiver, Optics and Processing Unit)

• By Application (Autonomous Vehicles, Mapping and Surveying, Infrastructure Monitoring, Agriculture and Robotics)

• By End Use (Automotive, Aerospace, Defense, Construction and Environmental Monitoring)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Flash LiDAR is holding the largest share of the market, which is 44.30% in 2025 as this technology can capture full-field images at a single point of time edge thereby ensuring a high level of reliability, compact design, and an integration go-to solution for automotive and ADAS applications. Scanning LiDAR is the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of 29.23% globally as it offers better range, precision, and scalability.

By Component

The Solid-State LiDAR market is dominated by Processing Unit, which holds a share of 27.40% in 2025 as they are the central component for real time data processing, object categorizing and decision making of autonomous systems. Processing Unit segment is even the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of 24.28% globally, which is driven by increase in demand for high-speed data processing globally.

By Application

The Solid-State LiDAR market is all about Autonomous Vehicles holding a share of 43.20% in 2025 since the global adoption of ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) and self-driving technologies have been widely increased globally. Robotics is the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of 29.01% due to the growing deployment of robotics systems such as industrial automation, warehouse robotics, and service robots.

By End Use

Automotive is the leading end-use segment holding a share of 48.20% in 2025 with an expected high integration of LiDAR in vehicles for safety, navigation, and autonomous driving capabilities. Environmental Monitoring segment is experiencing the most rapid growth at a CAGR of 23.26% as the use of LiDAR has grown significantly in areas including climate analysis, pollution tracking, and disaster management.

Regional Insights:

North America will continue to be the largest region in the Solid-State LiDAR market holding a share of 37.60% in 2025 due to robust technological advancements, higher adoption rate of autonomous vehicles, and investments in ADAS and smart Mobility solutions.

The Solid-State LiDAR market is currently expanding at the fastest rate, at a CAGR of 23.26% during the forecast period in Asia Pacific due to the region's rapidly expanding automotive industry, growing adoption of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) technologies, and robust government support for autonomous mobility.

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Recent Developments:

In October 2025 – Hesai Group became the first LiDAR company to produce 1 million units annually, marking a major milestone in large-scale production and global adoption.

– Hesai Group became the first LiDAR company to produce 1 million units annually, marking a major milestone in large-scale production and global adoption. In December 2025 – Luminar Technologies declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy amid patent fights and impending foreclosure of factories, while seeking to continue operating and offering up its assets for sale to ensure continued LiDAR supply throughout a working capital reorganization.

Exclusive Sections of the Solid State LiDAR Market Report (The USPs):

SOLID-STATE LIDAR TECHNOLOGY & ARCHITECTURE INSIGHTS – helps you evaluate MEMS, flash LiDAR, and OPA systems along with laser technologies, scanning mechanisms, and semiconductor photonics integration.

– helps you evaluate MEMS, flash LiDAR, and OPA systems along with laser technologies, scanning mechanisms, and semiconductor photonics integration. SENSING PERFORMANCE & ACCURACY METRICS – helps you understand detection range, angular resolution, point cloud density, signal-to-noise ratio, and real-time processing latency.

– helps you understand detection range, angular resolution, point cloud density, signal-to-noise ratio, and real-time processing latency. ENVIRONMENTAL & LOW-LIGHT PERFORMANCE ANALYSIS – helps you assess LiDAR efficiency under adverse weather, low-light conditions, and varying operational environments.

– helps you assess LiDAR efficiency under adverse weather, low-light conditions, and varying operational environments. HARDWARE DESIGN & SENSOR INTEGRATION INDICATORS – helps you analyze transmitter-receiver architecture, photodetectors, optical components, and integration with cameras, radar, and sensor fusion systems.

– helps you analyze transmitter-receiver architecture, photodetectors, optical components, and integration with cameras, radar, and sensor fusion systems. MANUFACTURING & SCALABILITY METRICS – helps you evaluate semiconductor fabrication, module assembly, optical calibration, yield rates, and production scalability for automotive and industrial demand.

– helps you evaluate semiconductor fabrication, module assembly, optical calibration, yield rates, and production scalability for automotive and industrial demand. INNOVATION & PATENT ACTIVITY TRACKER – helps you uncover advancements in miniaturization, compact system design, and intellectual property trends in solid-state LiDAR technologies.

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