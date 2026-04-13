Rising UK Dental Costs and NHS Access Crisis Drive Record Demand for Treatment in Türkiye — DentSpa Leads the Response

ISTANBUL, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to ad hoc data released by the ONS on 19 September 2025, approximately 523,000 UK residents now travel abroad annually for dental treatment — a 50.29% increase from the 431,000 recorded in 2023/2024. Procedures range from full-mouth rehabilitation and bone grafting to complex implant surgery. Behind these numbers is a healthcare system under sustained pressure, and Türkiye has become the destination most British patients turn to.

A SYSTEM UNDER STRAIN

NHS dental waiting lists rose from approximately 6.1 million post-pandemic to around 7.4 million by 2024, with projections indicating further growth through 2026. A full set of dental implants at a private UK clinic now typically runs between £25,000 and £35,000 — against a national average net take-home salary of roughly £29,000 to £31,000 per year, according to OBR figures from 2025. For most British residents, that cost is simply not an option.

“We are witnessing a fundamental shift in how British patients approach dental care. The combination of healthcare system failures at home and what Türkiye offers has created a perfect storm. Patients are no longer willing to suffer in pain for months or drain their savings for procedures that cost a fraction of the price here — at the same clinical standard.”

— Dr. Serdar Yılmaz, Head of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, DentSpa

WHY TÜRKIYE — AND WHY NOW

Comparable implant treatments in Türkiye generally range from £4,000 to £12,000, while leading clinics use CE-certified and FDA-compliant materials from the same international manufacturers supplying UK and US practices.

For UK patients, the journey is straightforward. Istanbul Airport is one of the busiest and best-connected hubs in the world, with direct flights from major UK airports averaging around four hours — no connections required.

Türkiye is a NATO member state and has maintained a position of neutrality in regional conflicts. Istanbul sits in the country's northwest — geographically removed from areas of tension in the broader Middle East. The Turkish government has consistently prioritised the safety and continuity of international travel, and Istanbul remains one of the most visited cities in the world. International patients continue to arrive at DentSpa throughout the year.

INTRODUCING DENTSPA: PREMIUM DENTAL TOURISM, REDEFINED

Founded in 2018, DentSpa was the first dental clinic in Türkiye built exclusively for international patients — bringing premium dental care and a spa-like environment together under one roof. Eight years on, the clinic has treated more than 50,000 guests from over 50 countries, grown to a team of 300 professionals, and was recognised as the Best Dental Odontology Clinic in Europe 2024.

All procedures use internationally certified materials — CE-approved and FDA-compliant — and the clinic holds ISO 9001 and ISO 10002 certifications, licensed by the Turkish Dental Association, the Ministry of Health, and TURSAB. The clinical team includes specialists with PhDs and assistant professorships, supported by iTero intraoral scanners, CAD/CAM on-site production, and 3D CBCT imaging.

A SEAMLESS JOURNEY FROM CONSULTATION TO RECOVERY

Each patient is assigned a dedicated coordinator covering everything from initial consultation through to airport transfers, hotel arrangements, and multilingual support. More than 50,000 international patients have been treated at DentSpa since 2018, with the clinic holding a 4.9 out of 5 rating across Google Reviews and Trustpilot from more than 2,500 reviews.

Chase C., from England, described his experience as having “fantastic results” with “great people” in “beautiful facilities.” Hall S., also from England, noted the value of a dedicated advisor and free transportation throughout his stay.

LOOKING AHEAD

DentSpa is continuing to invest in clinical infrastructure and digital technology, with ongoing expansion planned to meet growing international demand. The clinical focus remains unchanged: consistent, high-standard dental care for patients who have chosen Türkiye — and DentSpa specifically — to address their dental health.

Media Contact

Clinic name: DentSpa, Turkey

Website: www.dentspa.com

Official Email: info@dentspa.com.tr